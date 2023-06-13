Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform Debuts with Comprehensive Partner Ecosystem

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Wiz, the leading cloud security company and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provider, launched the Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform. WIN provides a breadth of bi-directional security integrations that enable joint customers to easily share security findings and ultimately improve their cloud security posture, boost ROI, and drive efficiency.



As cloud investments grow, so too does the level of complexity and amount of data silos, which can hamstring productivity for cloud security teams. The resulting desire for visibility and streamlined workflows requires an open security ecosystem that empowers stakeholders without increasing effort or cost.

“Our integration simplifies vulnerability management with a unified platform to help joint customers automate risk assessment and mitigation in cloud environments,” said Deepak Kolingivadi, Head of Products for Security Operations at ServiceNow. “We are thrilled to work with Wiz and its efforts to enhance cyber resilience across the enterprise, helping organizations and IT teams quickly address emerging threats, more seamlessly and efficiently through digital workflows with the Now Platform®.”

“To move at cloud speed, security teams must meet diverse needs – and do so quickly,” said Yinon Costica, VP Product & Co- Founder, Wiz. “That’s why cloud security needs a ‘together’ approach: to make it easy to drive more value across the organization. WIN is the result of a deep commitment between Wiz and our world-class partners to deliver the industry’s richest set of integrations and help customers adopt a new cloud operating model.”

WIN delivers a holistic view of tools, data, and processes to ensure everyone, from developers to security teams, is on the same page. Its comprehensive catalog of seamless technology partner integrations spans cloud security categories, including Vulnerability Response, Compliance Management, SIEM, SOAR, and more. It offers a streamlined way to effortlessly share Wiz findings, and makes it easy for teams to collaborate, understand and control security risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Key features include:

Seamless integration: Wiz and its third-party partners handle the complex work, enabling customers to successfully integrate in seconds.

Wiz and its third-party partners handle the complex work, enabling customers to successfully integrate in seconds. Vendor neutrality: WIN allows customers to select and build their ideal cloud security structure, seamlessly integrating with Wiz's insights and their chosen security solutions.

WIN allows customers to select and build their ideal cloud security structure, seamlessly integrating with Wiz's insights and their chosen security solutions. Cloud visibility with detailed data sharing: WIN offers a complete data set with findings, vulnerabilities, cloud configurations, and inventory to improve third-party integrations for IT teams' full cloud environment perspective.



WIN Launch Partner Quotes

Ofri Shur, CTO and Co-founder, Axonius: “Our integration with Wiz enables customers to reduce risk by providing better asset context and vulnerability prioritization. We are excited to bring our expertise and technology together to provide the ultimate visibility into cloud environments. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to helping our customers improve their security posture through a more comprehensive asset inventory, and we can’t wait to see the amazing results that the collaboration will bring.”

Steve Faruque, Program Director, IBM Security QRadar: “By integrating Wiz’s cloud security posture and risk findings directly into IBM Security’s QRadar SIEM, customers can gain valuable insights into critical threats and risks across cloud environments. QRadar SIEM builds on Wiz’s contextual risk assessment to create actionable results for the SOC team. QRadar applies advanced analytics and machine learning to transform risk factors such as vulnerability and excessive privilege, so our customers can act quickly and decisively to stay ahead of threats.”

Anil Karmel, CEO and Co-Founder, RegScale: “This partnership brings together Wiz’s best-in-class cloud security posture management with RegScale’s industry-first real-time Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform. We’ve effectively bridged the divide between security and compliance via our integrated solution, outputting audit-ready documentation on demand. Wiz + RegScale allows the federal government and commercial organizations to improve their cloud security, governance, risk, and compliance posture, all at a lower cost than traditional approaches. We look forward to delivering rapid, tangible value to our joint customers.”

Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne: “Through our integration with Wiz, we are excited to bring together our respective expertise and technology to deliver enhanced value to our joint customers by allowing them to improve their security posture through an integrated ecosystem. Importantly, this partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to a successful collaboration with Wiz.”

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world, scaling from $1M to $100M ARR in 18 months. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 35 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io/ for more information.