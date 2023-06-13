New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Contouring Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Instrument Type, By Site, By Application, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467766/?utm_source=GNW



The global dental contouring market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of dental trauma and fractures.



Additionally, the growing demand for painless treatment with low cost coupled with increasing aesthetic consciousness among the population has significantly increased the demand for dental contouring across different parts of the globe.Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe, which is susceptible to different kinds of tooth decay, loss, and damage, is further expected to increase the demand for different dental contouring procedures, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2027.



Besides, growing awareness pertaining to oral health & hygiene, along with increasing expenditure on dental problems across the globe, is further expected to support the dental contouring market during the forecast period.Furthermore, the growing prevalence of sports injuries causing tooth damage is further expected to increase the demand for dental contouring procedures, thereby supporting market growth.



According to the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), sports-related dental injuries account for 13-39% of all dental injuries in the United States.

Growing Prevalence of Oral Problems

Unhealthy eating habits and increased consumption of acidic beverages and sugar-containing foods are leading to an increase in the prevalence of different dental problems, such as tooth decay, caries, and periodontal diseases, among others.Additionally, smoking also damages teeth.



All these oral issues harm the teeth leading to decay, cracks, etc. This, in turn, has increased the demand for different procedures that not only whiten the teeth but also reshape them, thereby driving the growth of the global dental contouring market.



Flourishing Dental Tourism Industry

The growing prevalence of different dental problems and increasing consciousness among the population related to the aesthetic value of their teeth has significantly increased the demand for cosmetic dentistry.However, the cost of getting a cosmetic dentistry procedure done is quite high.



Hence, people across the globe are traveling to other countries where world-class treatment facilities are available at an affordable cost.Additionally, the presence of skilled dental professionals also supports dental tourism.



India, Thailand, Colombia, and Turkey, among others, have emerged as popular medical tourism destinations for getting different cosmetic dentistry procedures, including dental contouring. This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global dental contouring market.



Market Segmentation

The global dental contouring market can be segmented by instrument type, site, application, and by region.Based on instrument type, the market can be segmented into sanding discs, diamond burs, dental drills, and others.



Based on the site, the market can be differentiated into central incisors, lateral incisors, and canines.Based on application, the market can be grouped into irregular edges, chips and cracks, minor crowding, tooth overlapping, and others.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global dental contouring market on account of the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures in the country.



Market Players

3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Straumann AG, Align Technology, Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Planmeca Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Roland DG are some of the leading players operating in the Global Dental Contouring Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global dental contouring market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Dental Contouring Market, By Instrument Type:

o Sanding Discs

o Diamond Burs

o Dental Drills

o Others

• Dental Contouring Market, By Site:

o Central Incisors

o Lateral Incisors

o Canines

• Dental Contouring Market, By Application:

o Irregular Edges

o Chips and Cracks

o Minor Crowding

o Tooth Overlapping

o Others

• Dental Contouring Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Dental Contouring Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467766/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________