Chemical Industry Decarbonization Trends Research Report 2023: Visionary Leadership Building Strong Industry-wide Partnerships is Required to Solve Industry Challenges

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonization Trends in the Chemical Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines the most relevant decarbonization strategies that the chemical industry is currently implementing across the globe.
The study includes an analysis of the decarbonization strategies being implemented by the most important chemical companies in the world and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the developments and challenges in the industry for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
The analysis covers decarbonization from the standpoint of the basic chemicals (ammonia, chlor-alkali, benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene, methanol, and olefins) and technologies (electrification, efficiency, renewable energy & heat, circular economy, carbon capture, and green hydrogen).
Each segment describes the current decarbonization scenario, examines how the industry is addressing the same, and identifies the new challenges that have emerged resultantly.
There is a strong demand in the chemical industry for solutions to decarbonization challenges, specifically to address issues relating to energy efficiency, energy infrastructure, renewable energy procurement, data procurement, data management, and carbon accounting.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis Highlights
- The Decarbonization Challenge in the Chemical Industry
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Decarbonization in the Chemical Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. The Chemical Industry and Global Emissions
- The Chemical Industry and Planetary Boundaries
- The Chemical Industry and Its Share of Global Emissions
4. EU27 as a Case Study for Achievements and Challenges in Decarbonization
- EU 27's Evolution of Energy, Production Levels, and GHG Emissions in the Chemical Industry
- EU 27's Evolution of Scope 1 GHG Emissions
5. Defining Decarbonization in the Chemical Industry
- Environmental Impact (EI) and Carbon Emissions
- GHGs and Scopes of Emissions
- Scopes of Emissions and their Categorization*
6. Main Trends in Energy Decarbonization in the Chemical Industry
- Direct and Indirect Energy Decarbonization Strategies in the Chemical Industry
- Electrification
- Electrification: Case Study
- Energy Efficiency
- Energy Efficiency: Case Study
- RE and Renewable Heat
- RE and Renewable Heat: Case Study
- CE
- CE: Case Study
- CO2 Capture (Carbon Capture and Utilization [CCU] and CCUS)*
- CO2 Capture: Case Study
- Green H2
- Green H2: Case Study
- Demand-side Measures
7. Decarbonizing Trends Across Key Chemicals in the Market
- The Key Chemicals - Quantified
- Ammonia Synthesis Decarbonization
- Decarbonization of Chlor-alkali Chemicals
- Decarbonization of Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene, and Xylene Aromatics
- Methanol Decarbonization*
- Olefin Decarbonization
8. Technologies to Decarbonize Input Energy in the Chemical Industry
- Summary Table of Technologies to Decarbonize Input Energy in the Chemical Industry
9. Decarbonization in Select Chemical Companies
- Benchmark of Decarbonization Strategies in Select Chemical Companies
- Carbon Intensity in Select Major Chemical Companies
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Catalysts to Increase Efficiency in Chemical Processes
- Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Efficiency Services and Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 3: RE Procurement Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4: Data Management for Sustainability Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 5: Carbon Accounting Services
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4d30q0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.