Chemical Industry Decarbonization Trends Research Report 2023: Visionary Leadership Building Strong Industry-wide Partnerships is Required to Solve Industry Challenges

The report examines the most relevant decarbonization strategies that the chemical industry is currently implementing across the globe.

The study includes an analysis of the decarbonization strategies being implemented by the most important chemical companies in the world and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the developments and challenges in the industry for stakeholders and market players to leverage.

The analysis covers decarbonization from the standpoint of the basic chemicals (ammonia, chlor-alkali, benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene, methanol, and olefins) and technologies (electrification, efficiency, renewable energy & heat, circular economy, carbon capture, and green hydrogen).

Each segment describes the current decarbonization scenario, examines how the industry is addressing the same, and identifies the new challenges that have emerged resultantly.

There is a strong demand in the chemical industry for solutions to decarbonization challenges, specifically to address issues relating to energy efficiency, energy infrastructure, renewable energy procurement, data procurement, data management, and carbon accounting.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis Highlights

The Decarbonization Challenge in the Chemical Industry

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Decarbonization in the Chemical Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. The Chemical Industry and Global Emissions

The Chemical Industry and Planetary Boundaries

The Chemical Industry and Its Share of Global Emissions

4. EU27 as a Case Study for Achievements and Challenges in Decarbonization

EU 27's Evolution of Energy, Production Levels, and GHG Emissions in the Chemical Industry

EU 27's Evolution of Scope 1 GHG Emissions

5. Defining Decarbonization in the Chemical Industry

Environmental Impact (EI) and Carbon Emissions

GHGs and Scopes of Emissions

Scopes of Emissions and their Categorization*

6. Main Trends in Energy Decarbonization in the Chemical Industry

Direct and Indirect Energy Decarbonization Strategies in the Chemical Industry

Electrification

Electrification: Case Study

Energy Efficiency

Energy Efficiency: Case Study

RE and Renewable Heat

RE and Renewable Heat: Case Study

CE

CE: Case Study

CO2 Capture (Carbon Capture and Utilization [CCU] and CCUS)*

CO2 Capture: Case Study

Green H2

Green H2: Case Study

Demand-side Measures

7. Decarbonizing Trends Across Key Chemicals in the Market

The Key Chemicals - Quantified

Ammonia Synthesis Decarbonization

Decarbonization of Chlor-alkali Chemicals

Decarbonization of Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene, and Xylene Aromatics

Methanol Decarbonization*

Olefin Decarbonization

8. Technologies to Decarbonize Input Energy in the Chemical Industry

Summary Table of Technologies to Decarbonize Input Energy in the Chemical Industry

9. Decarbonization in Select Chemical Companies

Benchmark of Decarbonization Strategies in Select Chemical Companies

Carbon Intensity in Select Major Chemical Companies

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Catalysts to Increase Efficiency in Chemical Processes

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Efficiency Services and Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 3: RE Procurement Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4: Data Management for Sustainability Solutions

Growth Opportunity 5: Carbon Accounting Services

11. Appendix

