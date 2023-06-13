New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carrier Screening Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467763/?utm_source=GNW



The global carrier screening market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.The major factors include increasing occurrences of genetic conditions, rising emphasis on early detection and prevention, and technological developments in the field of genomics that are fueling the growth of the market.



Genetic conditions are diseases caused due to mutations in the normal DNA sequence.Carrier screening is a kind of test that helps to know the risk of having a child with a genetic disorder.



It determines whether a healthy person contains the recessive gene of genetic diseases such as sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, and others. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are rising investments in research and developments activities by the government, rise in numerous releases and approvals of new carrier screening tests, increasing birth rate across the globe, rising focus on personalized medicine, growing awareness of carrier screening among the population, increasing maternal age, availability of mass genetic testing programs, and the high incidence of chromosomal disorders.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases

The rising incidences of genetic disorders and fetal chromosomal anomalies due to mutation in genes or chromosomes are bolstering the growth of the market globally. For instance, in the U.S., genetic diseases are the primary cause of newborn deaths, accounting for nearly 20% of annual infant mortality. Genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, and sickle cell anemia occur due to inheritable genetic conditions present in parents, which may get inherited by the offspring. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, about 2 to 5% of infants had genetic diseases or chromosomal abnormalities. Owing to the increasing occurrences of disabilities in newborns, the surge in demand for prenatal testing is propelling the growth of the market.

Rising Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention of Complex Genetic Disorders

In recent years, people have become more aware of genetic disorders, which enables them to plan and take better care of their babies.The growing inclination among urban parents to delay childbearing and the higher average age of mothers lead to pregnancy complications, which is a contributing factor to facilitating the growth of the market.



Early detection helps couples to know the risk of having a child with genetic diseases or disorders in an early stage of pregnancy.Thus, the rising focus on early detection and prevention of complex genetic disorders is fueling the growth of the market globally.



Various initiatives are taken by government and non-government organizations for early carrier screening. For instance, in 2018, “Step One Newborn Screening” was introduced by the Dubai health authority.

Technological Advancements fuel the Market Growth.

The rise in the adoption of advanced technology in the field of genomics sector is augmenting the growth of the market.The testing techniques are becoming more reliable and convenient because of technological advancements in carrier screening methods.



For instance, in 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., an American supplier of scientific products, announced the launch of an NGS-based test kit, which is a type of carrier screening approach in single solution that assists in scanning genetic disorders, including gene expression.

Market Segmentation

The global carrier screening market is segmented into type, screening type, technology, indication, end user, and company.Based on type, the market is divided into expanded carrier screening and targeted cancer screening.



Based on screening type, the market is divided into prenatal carrier testing and preconception carrier screening.Based on technology, the market is divided into next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microarrays, and others.



Based on indication, the market is divided into cystic fibrosis, down’s syndrome, thalassemia, tay sachs disease, Huntington’s disease, sickle cell anemia, and others.Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, reference laboratories, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the increasing incidences of genetic conditions and technological advancements in the country.

Market Players

Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Fulgent Genetics, Inc., CENTOGENE N.V., Invitae Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Gene by Gene, Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and Quest Diagnostics, Inc are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global carrier screening market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Carrier Screening Market, By Type:

o Expanded Carrier Screening

o Targeted Cancer Screening

• Carrier Screening Market, By Screening Type:

o Prenatal Carrier Testing

o Preconception Carrier Screening

• Carrier Screening Market, By Technology:

o Next-Generation Sequencing

o Polymerase Chain Reaction

o Microarrays

o Others

• Carrier Screening Market, By Indication:

o Cystic Fibrosis

o Down’s Syndrome

o Thalassemia

o Tay-Sachs Disease

o Huntington’s Disease

o Sickle Cell Anemia

o Others

• Carrier Screening Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Reference Laboratories

o Others

• Carrier Screening Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Carrier Screening Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

