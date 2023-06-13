Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Micro Tactical Ground Robot Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $3.9 billion in 2022 to $4.4 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 14%. Further, the market will reach a size of $7.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 13%. North America was the largest region in the micro tactical ground robot market in 2022.



One of the primary drivers of the micro tactical ground robot industry's growth is the increase in defense expenditure. Defense budget refers to the portion of the federal budget allocated to defense, encompassing expenses related to personnel, training, medical costs, as well as weapon acquisition and maintenance. The rise in defense spending can lead to greater investment in military technologies, including micro tactical ground robots, thereby driving the demand for such robots.

Major micro tactical ground robot companies are The Boeing Company, Clearpath Robotics Inc., iRobot Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Perrone Robotics Inc., QinetiQ Group Plc., ReconRobotics Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Cobham Ltd., Endeavor Robotics Inc., and General Dynamics Corporation.

Key trend in this market is the emphasis on product innovation to enhance market appeal. Leading companies operating in the micro tactical ground robot sector are focusing on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in June 2022, Elbit Systems Ltd., an Israeli defense electronics firm engaged in various defense, homeland security, and commercial programs, introduced COPAS-L. This new electro-optical (EO) payload facilitates intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR). With its compact size of 40 kg, COPAS-L enables light platforms like light tactical vehicles, UGVs, and surface boats to possess ISTAR capabilities and infrared laser cameras. The device's unique feature is its artificial intelligence video analytics, enabling Automatic Target Recognition and Classification, Video Motion Detection, and enhanced image processing.

The global micro tactical ground robot market is segmented as -

1) By Mode of Operation: Tethered, Tele-operated, Semi-autonomous, Autonomous

2) By Platform: Airborne, Land-Based, Naval

3) By Application: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, Law enforcement, Explosive ordinance disposal, Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) and hazardous material (HAZMAT), Other Applications

By examining market size, growth rates, defense expenditure, major players, and product innovations, the micro tactical ground robot market report serves as a valuable resource for businesses seeking to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the expanding micro tactical ground robot market. It serves as a guide for companies looking to enhance their market position, identify potential partnerships or acquisitions, and align their strategies with the prevailing market trends.

