McLeish Orlando's Website Features Powerful Perspective on Seeking Justice for Victims of Pedestrian vs. Motor Vehicle Collisions

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLeish Orlando, a prominent personal injury law firm, has published a compelling article by associate lawyer Brandon Pederson on their website, The article addresses the urgency of obtaining legal representation and seeking justice for victims involved in pedestrian vs. car accidents. The article sheds light on the devastating consequences of such incidents and emphasizes the importance of advocating for safer streets and holding those responsible accountable.



Brandon states that "Every time a pedestrian's life is shattered by a car crash, I am reminded that the consequences of these avoidable incidents are devastating. Pedestrians deserve to walk without fear. As a personal injury lawyer, I am dedicated to fighting against negligence and bring an unwavering passion to bring justice to the victims and their families, advocating for safer streets, and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable."

The article, available on McLeish Orlando's website, also highlights the vulnerability of pedestrians on busy streets and the importance of drivers exercising caution and adhering to traffic laws. The article emphasizes that incidents like these demonstrate the potential dangers that arise when drivers’ behavior falls below the accepted standard and is negligent.

Readers will gain insights into an incident which occurred at Avenue and Davenport in downtown Toronto. The article underlines the urgent need for a thorough investigation to determine the sequence of events that led to the incident such as vehicle speed, driver attentiveness and adherence to traffic regulations. Understanding the nature and long term sequala of the injuries sustained by the victim is crucial, as pedestrian vs. car accidents can result in severe physical and emotional trauma, including broken bones, internal injuries, head trauma, spinal cord damage, and permanent disability.

The article also explores the legal considerations involved in such cases, including determining liability. It explains that in the civil litigation context when a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle, the burden is shifted to the driver of the vehicle to prove that they were not negligent in the circumstances. The article stresses the importance of gathering evidence such as witness statements, surveillance footage, and forensic evidence to establish fault. If the driver is found to have been negligent, such as by speeding or disregarding traffic signals, they may be held accountable for the victim's injuries.

Seeking compensation and justice is a fundamental aspect of personal injury lawsuits. The article highlights the need for victims to consult with experienced personal injury lawyers specializing in pedestrian vs. car accidents. These legal professionals can provide guidance, support, and advocate for their clients' rights throughout the legal process. The article also emphasizes the significance of pursuing legal action not only to obtain compensation but also to promote safety, raise awareness, and prevent similar incidents in the future.

McLeish Orlando's website serves as a valuable resource for individuals seeking more information on pedestrian vs. car accidents and the legal process involved. By featuring this powerful article written by a passionate personal injury lawyer, the firm aims to empower victims and their families with knowledge and resources to navigate the complexities of their cases.

For more information and to read the full article, please visit McLeish Orlando's website at www.mcleishorlando.com. You can contact us via email at info@mollp.com or phone: +1 866-685-3311