New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Allergy Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type, By Treatment, By Route of Administration, By Distribution channel, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467760/?utm_source=GNW



The global allergy treatment market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of different kinds of allergies among populations across the globe.



According to a report published by Food Allergy Research & Education in 2020, estimated that around 32 million residents in the United States have food allergies.Additionally, the growing use of over-the-counter medications and the increasing popularity of self-medication is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global allergy treatment market.



Besides, the growing popularity of immunotherapy for the treatment of different allergies is further expected to support market growth.Furthermore, the growing geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the demand for different allergy treatments.



The elderly population has a weaker immune system and is more susceptible to different kinds of allergies, thereby increasing the demand for different treatment options for the treatment of various allergies.

Rising Pollution Levels

Increasing indoor and outdoor pollution is leading to an increase in the prevalence of asthma and different allergic disorders of the respiratory tract. In 2019, around 7.8% population in the United States had asthma. This, in turn, is expected to spur the market growth through 2027. Additionally, air pollution can aggravate the symptoms of allergic rhinitides, such as headaches, blocked or runny noses, itchy or watery eyes, and sleep disturbances. Also, studies suggest that different eye allergies can be caused due to presence of different pollutants in indoor and outdoor air. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for treatments specific to the allergies caused due to pollution.



Development of Immunotherapies for the Treatment of Allergies

One of the key trends revolutionizing the allergy treatment market is the development of different types of immunotherapies.Various biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, along with different academic & research institutions across the globe are investing in research & development activities for developing immunotherapies for the treatment of different allergies.



For instance, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is developing an investigational biologic immunotherapy drug, AR101, for the treatment of peanut allergy. According, to clinicaltrials.gov, as of September 2022, there are around 364 allergy immunotherapy studies under different phases of development worldwide. This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global allergy treatment market.



Market Segmentation

Global Allergy Treatment market can be segmented by type, treatment, route of administration, distribution channel, by region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into eye allergy, food allergy, skin allergy, asthma, rhinitis, and others.



Based on treatment, the market can be divided into anti-allergy medications and immunotherapy.Based on the route of administration, the market can be differentiated into oral, inhalers, intranasal, and others.



Based on distribution channels, the market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The United States dominates the global allergy treatment market among different countries. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of different types of allergies in Americans. A survey conducted in the United States in 2021 stated that around 44% of adults in the United States suffered from pollen allergies, while 15% of the population reported drug allergies.



Market Players

Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Leti Pharma GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, ALK-Abello AS are some of the leading players operating in the Global Allergy Treatment Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Allergy Treatment market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Allergy Treatment Market, By Type:

o Eye Allergy

o Food Allergy

o Skin Allergy

o Asthma

o Rhinitis

o Others

• Allergy Treatment Market, By Treatment:

o Anti-Allergy Medications

o Immunotherapy

• Allergy Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Inhalers

o Intranasal

o Others

• Allergy Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Allergy Treatment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Allergy Treatment Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467760/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________