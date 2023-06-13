The Farm Tractor Rental Market Size Is Expected To Reach $69.2 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Farm Tractor Rental Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Farm Tractor Rental Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $46.1 billion in 2022 to $50.5 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9.4%. Further, market will reach $69.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 8%. Asia-Pacific held the largest farm tractor rental market share in 2022.



One of the driving factors for the growth of the farm tractor rental industry is the increasing adoption of farm mechanization. This refers to the integration of advanced machinery and technology in agricultural operations. The utilization of modern farm equipment like tractors and specialized machinery enhances efficiency, boosts crop yields, and increases profitability for farmers. Consequently, the demand for farm tractor rental services rises.

Major farm tractor rental companies are Deere & Company, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Kubota Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Pacific Tractor & Implement, Messick's Farm Equipment Inc., and Escorts Limited.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend within the farm tractor rental market. Leading companies in the sector are introducing technologically advanced products and platform offerings to strengthen their market position.

For example, Proxecto, an India-based tractor company, launched a fully automatic hybrid tractor in May 2021, incorporating eco-friendly technology. This innovative tractor operates without battery packs and can run on multiple fuel options. Additionally, it features all-wheel electric drive technology with three-mode operations, eliminating the need for a clutch and gears, thus reducing the effort required by farmers.

The global farm tractor rental market is segmented as -

1) By Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric

2) By Operations: Manual Tractor Vehicle, Autonomous Tractor Vehicle

3) By Power Output: <30 HP, 31-70 HP, 71-130 HP, 131-250 HP, >250 HP

4) By Drive type: Two Wheel, Four Wheel

5) By Application: Harvesting, Seed Sowing, Irrigation, Other Applications

