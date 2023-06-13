Eqiom chooses Sidetrade's AI

French English

Eqiom, a subsidiary of the Irish group CRH (Cement Roadstone Holdings), has chosen Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash solutions. This collaboration will support Eqiom in its transition to a more efficient, digitized process, delivering a better experience for its customers.



Eqiom is a major player in the building materials sector and has selected Sidetrade to complete the digital transformation of its Order-to-Cash processes. Eqiom is established in France and Luxembourg.

Thanks to Sidetrade, this subsidiary of the Irish group CRH (Cement Roadstone Holdings) will benefit from real time analysis of its business activities, enabling its sales and finance teams to make more informed decisions and improve the quality of their customer relations. Sidetrade's artificial intelligence, Aimie, also provides recommendations based on a daily analysis of billions of inter-company transactions. These recommendations help Eqiom to anticipate payment behavior and assess customer risk, so it can deploy the best dunning strategies.

"Accelerating and securing cash flow is crucial in today's uncertain economic climate, where late payment and non-payment can lead to a difficult situation for companies." says Pascal Hildwein, CFO of Eqiom. “By choosing Sidetrade and its AI technology, we are strengthening our digital leadership with immediate benefits in terms of instilling cash culture among our staff."

Sidetrade's AI also intelligently automates Order-to-Cash processes, improving productivity and cash flow generation. This enables Eqiom to focus on higher value-added activities, while keeping its operations running smoothly.

Sidetrade is delighted to partner with with Eqiom and is committed to providing innovative solutions to support the company's digital transformation. "We are proud to support Eqiom in its transition to a more efficient digital process," says Jean-Claude Charpenet, VP Sales Europe at Sidetrade. "We are convinced that our expertise in data analysis and artificial intelligence will make Eqiom even more competitive in the market."

Eqiom joins a number of international construction players who already rely on Sidetrade to simplify customer payments and continuously increase their Order-to-Cash efficiency.





About Sidetrade ( www.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 300 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Criteo, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

About Eqiom ( www.eqiom.com )

We are a member of the CRH Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of building materials. Our products and solutions cover all the needs of the building and civil engineering industries, helping to develop sustainable construction solutions. EQIOM employs some 1,500 professionals in France and Luxembourg, working alongside you to make your projects successful. EQIOM operates in Cement - Aggregates - Concrete - Waste Treatment and Recovery. In 2023, EQIOM was awarded Top Employer certification for the 11th time for the quality of its HR management and acknowledged as a first-class employer thanks to its high-quality working conditions, people management and internal best practices (inclusion, diversity, wellbeing at work, training and skills development).

www.eqiom.com Working together for success

