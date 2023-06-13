Essential Nutrients for a Healthy Life: Exploring the Global Minerals in Human Nutrition Market

Westford USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the sizable portion of the population suffers from chronic diseases such as osteoporosis, cancer, anaemia, and osteoporosis, a growing demand for mineral supplements to control chronic ailments is anticipated to propel the market. Additionally, the rising trend of preventive health management practices due to the prevalence of lifestyle disorders propels the market expansion. According to data from the WHO, 1.5 million deaths were attributable to diabetes with 49% of these deaths happening before age 70. An increase in the number of fitness clubs and a growing awareness for healthy lifestyles is expected to drive the minerals in human nutrition market growth.

Inorganic minerals are needed for overall growth but cannot be produced naturally. These substances help to fortify the immune system and shield the body from numerous diseases. In addition, the body uses minerals for several processes, including bone production and the transmission of nerve impulses. Therefore, the need for certain minerals increases due to a deficiency in nutrient-rich meals.

Minerals Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to the Growing Demand for Mineral Supplements

The minerals segment had a 62% market share and is anticipated to hold that position throughout the forecast period. Magnesium and calcium were the two main minerals, respectively. On the other hand, iron, zinc and selenium had the highest percentage of trace minerals.

North America led the global market and is expected to continue dominance during the forecast period due to established economies such as the US and Canada. North America is an important market for minerals in human nutrition due to the rising demand for fortified foods and supplements as well as population with high awareness for to understand the value of a healthy diet. Consumers who are actively looking for products that support their healthy lifestyles are some of the upcoming trends in North America.

Dietary supplements Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to Increase in Consumer Disposable Income

The dietary supplements industry is anticipated to hold the most significant market share for human nutrition. However, the segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in consumer disposable income, an increase in user concerns about the development of babies and an increase in the number of working mothers.

Asia Pacific has emerged with the fastest growth due to the developing countries with a large population base, including China, India and Japan. Europe is the second-largest region for the minerals in human nutrition market due to consumer-focused countries such as Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy and France.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Minerals in Human Nutrition market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Minerals in Human Nutrition Market

2.2 billion euros were spent on research & development by BASF 2021, a slight rise from the year before.

BASF committed to launching at least 30 R&D initiatives focusing on advances in sustainable agriculture by 2030.

Key Questions Answered in Minerals in Human Nutrition Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

