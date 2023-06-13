New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Biomarkers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467757/?utm_source=GNW



The global clinical biomarkers market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include growing occurrences of infectious diseases and various types of cancer, and extensive development in technology is propelling the growth of the market.



Clinical biomarkers are widely preferred in the field of clinical medicine to provide personalized treatment choices to patients.Biomarkers are essential to the rational development of medical therapeutics and are engaged in their use in in-vitro diagnostics purposes, especially in the fields of chronic disease and nutrition.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are, rise in R&D activities, increasing demand for personalized treatment, increasing favorable government funding, the rising healthcare burden, rise in the aging population base, increasing demand for clinical biomarker products, a growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, and rise in the number of patients.

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancer

The increasing occurrence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market.A large number of people are suffering from various infectious diseases and cancers, due to which there is a surge in demand for clinical biomarkers products, which is facilitating the growth of the market.



The utilization of clinical biomarkers helps to diagnose and monitor the disease and also helps to identify the patient at risk for a serious adverse event or to benefit from drug treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, 1.7 billion people were infected by TB bacteria, which is approximately 23% of the world’s population. TB is the leading infectious disease in the world, taking 1.5 million lives every year. Similarly, in 2021, about 235,760 lung cancer cases were registered in the U.S. Additionally, in the U.S., over 130,000 people die every year due to lung cancer.

Technological Advancements and Rise in R&D Activities

In recent years, the adoption of highly advanced technology has allowed biomarkers to couple with novel drugs for successful diagnosis and effective treatment alternatives. For instance, in 2018, Abcam Plc., a global life sciences company, launched its product FirePlex HT Immunoassay for the quick detection of neurological biomarkers. Moreover, the rise in research and development for improving the effectiveness of clinical biomarkers is augmenting the growth of the market. For instance, in 2022, a University of Oxford study published in the Clinical Cancer Research Journal described a new type of blood test that can be utilized to detect a range of cancers and their spread in the human body. The study was done on 300 patients with non-specific but concerning symptoms of cancer, such as weight loss and fatigue. As per the study, cancer was properly detected in 19 out of every 20 patients that used the test. Metastatic disease was identified with an accuracy of 94%.

Market Segmentation

The global clinical biomarkers market is segmented into products, services, technology, clinical area, application, end user, and company.Based on the product, the market is divided into efficacy biomarkers, safety biomarkers, and validation biomarkers.



Based on services, the market is divided into genomic biomarker services, tissue biomarker services, cell service, and proteomics services.Based on technology, the market is divided into next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, immunohistochemistry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, and others.



Based on clinical area, the market is divided into cancer biomarkers, cardiac biomarker, neurological biomarkers, infectious disease biomarkers, and others.Based on application, the market is divided into translational research and clinical diagnostics.



Based on end-user, the market is divided into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutions, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rise in the adoption rate of novel technology in the country.

Market Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, QIAGEN NV, PerkinElmer, Inc, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., CENTOGENE N.V., and bioMérieux S.A. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global clinical biomarkers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Clinical Biomarkers Market, By Product:

o Efficacy Biomarkers

o Safety Biomarkers

o Validation Biomarkers

• Clinical Biomarkers Market, By Services: -

o Genomic Biomarker Service

o Tissue Biomarker Service

o Cell Service,

o Proteomics Service

• Clinical Biomarkers Market, By Technology:

o Next-Generation Sequencing

o Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunohistochemistry

o Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

o Others

• Clinical Biomarkers Market, By Clinical Area: -

o Cancer Biomarker

o Cardiac Biomarker

o Neurological Biomarker

o Infectious Disease Biomarker

o Others

• Clinical Biomarkers Market, By Application:

o Translational Research

o Clinical Diagnostics

• Clinical Biomarkers Market, By End User: -

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Diagnostic Centers

o Academic & Research Institutions

o Others

• Clinical Biomarkers Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Clinical Biomarkers Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

