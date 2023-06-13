Global Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Strategic Business Report 2023: Surging Energy Demand Worldwide and Subsequent Rise in Drilling Activities Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Well Casing and Cementation Hardware - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Well Casing and Cementation Hardware estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Casing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cementing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Well Casing and Cementation Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Casing & Cementation Hardware Market: A Prelude

Casing & Cementation Hardware - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Energy Demand Worldwide and Subsequent Rise in Drilling Activities: A Prime Driver of Market Growth

Global Energy Consumption in Quadrillion BTUs for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018

Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019

Constantly Rising Capital Spending in E&P Projects Spurs Demand

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

Shale Boom in the US and Discovery of New Shale Reserves Open Up Growth Avenues for Casing & Cementation Hardware

Proved Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion Barrels) and Natural Gas Proved Reserves (in Trillion Cubic Feet) in the US for the Years 2000 and 2017

Cement Wiper Plug Technology: Vital for Fluid Separation in Deepwater Applications

Optimal Float Equipment Hold Significance for Demanding Deepwater Drilling Environments

Centralizers Offer Tremendous Benefits for Drilling Projects

Growing Environmental Concerns and Strict Regulations Impact Market Development

Restricted Access to Energy Resources Limits Growth Potential

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Casing

Cementing

Casing Hardware

Cementing Equipment

Types of Casing & Cementation Hardware

Liner Equipment

Wiper Plugs

Float Equipment

Centralizers

Other Types

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

