Disclosure of transparency - Notification

Summary

Ascencio received a transparency declaration from AGEAS Group notifying that their voting rights have crossed downward the threshold of 5%. The Group declares a shareholding at a level of 4,99 %.

Content of notification

The declaration dated on June,5th 2023 includes the following informations :

Reason of the notification Downward crossing of the 5% threshold

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A parent undertaking or a controlling person Person subject to the notification requirement AGEAS Group Date on wich the threshold is crossed June 5, 2023 Threshold that is crossed 5% (below) Denominator 6.595.985 shares Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held Ageas SA owns AG Insurance (75%) / Ag Insurance owns AG Real Estate (100%) / AG Real Estate owns AG Real Estate Assets Management (100%) / AG insurance owns AG Finance (100%)

The notification can be consulted on the Company website www.ascencio.be.

