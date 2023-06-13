New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next Generation Sequencing in Agrigenomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467756/?utm_source=GNW



The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) in the agrigenomics market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.The major factors include increasing pressure on global food production, rising demand for livestock and crops, and technological developments in the field of genomics and agriculture.



Agrigenomics is basically an application of genomics in the agriculture region, which is used to enhance the productivity and sustainability of livestock and crop.It is widely used to understand the complex genomes of crops as well as livestock.



Next-generation sequencing (NGS) helps breeders, farmers, and researchers in detecting genetic sequences to make better breeding decisions. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are rising investments in research and developments activities by the government, increase in the world population, preference for organic food products, growing demand for genomic databases by livestock breeders, rise in demand for enhanced quality of the crops, and the expansion of the biotechnological industry.

Growing Food Demand, Livestock, and Crops

The surge in demand for food among people across the globe is propelling the growth of the market.Owing to the increase in population, urbanization, and increasing incomes of people and others, the demand for food is growing, which impels the growth of the market.



Many factors, such as water scarcity, climate change, rising global temperatures, and shrinkage in lands, are making it challenging for farmers to produce enough food.Therefore, farmers are opting for agrigenomics as it helps to develop new and specific varieties of crops, which in turn improve productivity and various other food problems.



As per the United Nations report, in 2020, approximately one in three people in the world did not have access to sufficient food, which is an increase of roughly 320 million people in just one year.Growing demand for genome sequencing in livestock and crops are bolstering the growth of the market.



This is attributed to the use of sequencing as it helps to revolutionize food security and sustainable farming, including food safety, animal, and plant health, eliminating the risk of spreading diseases, and others. According to the UN report, in 2021, global hunger numbers rose to as many as 828 million.

Increasing Technological Advancements

Continuous technological advancements in NGS, such as DNA/RNA sequencing, marker-assisted selection (MAS), agritype targeted genotyping by sequencing is, positively impacting the agricultural sector by solving food problems, nutrition, and others which in turn augments the growth of the market, globally.The growing demand for environmentally friendly and innovative production techniques, modernization in the agriculture sector, and higher yields have found the need for new opportunities in agrigenomics technology.



Also, the availability of cost-effective sequencing methods is fueling the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, 10x Genomics, Inc., a company that emphasized accelerating genomic discovery, introduced a new version of their ‘de novo assembly solution.’ The de novo solution’s aim is to provide the fastest and most cost-effective solution for creating high-quality de novo assemblies on a large scale for animals and plants. The de novo assembly solution encourages high-throughput crop health, breeding, and other studies in the agrigenomics sector.

Market Segmentation

The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) in the agrigenomics market is segmented into Product, technique, application, and company.Based on product, the market is divided into kits & consumables, instruments, and others.



Based on technique, the market is divided into DNA extraction & purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, marker assistance selection, and others.Based on application, the market is divided into crops and livestock.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the increasing advancements of tools and techniques in the country.

Market Players

10x Genomics, Inc., AgriGenome Labs Pvt. Ltd, Agrigenomics Inc., Daicel Arbor Biosciences, Biogenetic Services Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, GALSEQ S.r.l., Illumina, Inc., Genome Life Sciences Private Limited, and NuGen Technologies Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global next-generation sequencing (NGS) in the agrigenomics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Agrigenomics Market, By Product:

o Kits & Consumables

Sequencing Kits

Isolation & Extraction Kits

Others

o Instruments

o Others

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Agrigenomics Market, By Technique:

o DNA Extraction & Purification

o DNA/RNA Sequencing

o Genotyping

o Marker Assistance Selection

o Others

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Agrigenomics Market, By Application:

o Crops

o Livestock

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Agrigenomics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in the Agrigenomics Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467756/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________