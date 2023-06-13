New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Eastern Europe IoT in Manufacturing & Construction Market By Component, By Application Area,By Vertical By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467755/?utm_source=GNW



The Eastern Europe IoT in Manufacturing & Construction Market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Recent times have seen the emergence of the phrase “IoT in construction.” This application, therefore, refers to utilizing technical tools, the Internet of Things, and current Internet software throughout the construction process, to maximize the project’s effectiveness. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) provides digital change to production in the manufacturing industry. Industrial IoT combines a network of sensors to gather crucial production data and cloud software to transform this data into insightful knowledge about how well industrial activities run.

The IoT in Manufacturing and Construction Industry Report highlights leading market competitors and provides light on their competitive strategies and collaborations.The thorough research depicts the market in two dimensions.



The reader may identify the footprints of manufacturers in the IoT in the manufacturing and construction business by understanding the global revenue of manufacturers, the international price of manufacturers, and the production of manufacturers throughout the projected period 2024 to 2028.



Growth of the Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things (IoT) has a broad vision of connecting every single object in Eastern Europe to form one network.The growing usage of IoT-managed services solutions in the automotive, electronic goods, and information and telecommunications industries will drive the IoT-managed services market forward.



The long-term evolution (LTE) deployment and technical breakthroughs in various fields are the primary reasons driving the IoT managed services market.The IoT engineering services market is made up of entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that sell IoT engineering services and serve as a communication medium between all departments of a business, as well as help automate repetitive tasks to improve operational efficiency and productivity.



Organizations use IoT engineering services to decrease operating and maintenance expenses while also improving data security.

Demand for Real-Time Asset Monitoring is Increasing

In the Manufacturing & Construction business, IoT has a system for locating assets that can also provide data that can be utilized to enhance maintenance schedules and increase asset utilization.Monitoring IoT assets may be utilized for a variety of applications, including fleet management, inventory management, and security.



Asset management IoT solutions are systems that track the location and status of valuable assets in real-time using sensors and other IoT devices.These systems can track a wide variety of assets, including animals, automobiles, machines, and people.



IoT asset tracking systems frequently use radio frequency identification (RFID) tags or GPS tracking devices to obtain information about asset location.This data is received and transmitted by a central server so that authorized users may read it.



IoT asset tracking solutions provide several advantages, including higher asset utilization, reduced theft and loss, and enhanced asset deployments. As IoT solutions for asset tracking evolve, they will extend to new sectors.

Continuous Technological Development

Many major companies in Eastern Europe in the industry are investing heavily in R&D to continuously develop their products.Even among rivals, there was universal agreement on the need for trusted IoT and edge computing platforms, as well as orchestration methods, to enable the next stage of digitalization.



Industrial stakeholders welcomed the Commission’s initiative to provide R&I support under Eastern Europe, bridging joint undertakings on key digital technologies and smart networks and services.

Market Segments

Eastern Europe IoT in Manufacturing & Construction Market is segmented into components by Application Area, Vertical, and by Country.Based on component, the market is segmented into Solution, Service & Platform.



Based on the Application Area, the market is segmented into Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking & Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management, Automation Control & Management, Emergency & Incident Management, and Business Communication. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Materials, High-Tech Products, Healthcare, and Others.



Market Players

Major market players in the Eastern Europe IoT in Manufacturing & Construction Market are Cisco Systems International BV, HITACHI EUROPE LIMITED, IBM Deutschland GmbH, Microsoft Deutschland GmbH, PTC Europe, Robert Bosch Gmbh, SAP SE, Software AG, Texas Instruments Deutschland GmbH, Zebra Technologies Europe Limited.

Recent Developments

• In Dec 2021, The Municipal Water and Sewerage Company in Piekary, Poland, engaged AIUT, a pioneer in automation, robotics, and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in Europe, to build and install Poland’s largest smart-metering network.

• Amazon.com Inc., a USA-based technology corporation specializing in eCommerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, debuted LoRaWAN technology in January 2022, along with new features such as real-time information that helps to connect many IoT devices, at the same time, to save time.



Report Scope:



In this report, Eastern Europe IoT in Manufacturing & Construction Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Eastern Europe IoT in Manufacturing & Construction Market, by component:

o Solution

o Service

o Platform

• Eastern Europe IoT in Manufacturing & Construction Market, by Application Area:

o Predictive Maintenance

o Business Process Optimization

o Asset Tracking & Management

o Logistics & Supply Chain Management

o Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management

o Automation Control & Management

o Emergency & Incident Management

o Business Communication

• Eastern Europe IoT in Manufacturing & Construction Market, by Vertical:

o Energy & Utilities

o Automotive

o Food & Beverages

o Aerospace & Defense

o Chemicals & Materials

o High-Tech Products

o Healthcare

o Others

• Eastern Europe IoT in Manufacturing & Construction Market, by Country:

o Belarus

o Bulgaria

o Czech Republic

o Hungary

o Moldova

o Poland

o Romania

o Russia

o Slovakia

o Ukraine



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Eastern Europe IoT in the Manufacturing & Construction Market.



Available Customizations:



Eastern Europe IoT in Manufacturing & Construction Market With the given market data, Tech Sci Research offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467755/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________