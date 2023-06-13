New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biomass Briquettes Market–Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467754/?utm_source=GNW

Biomass briquettes, primarily formed of green waste and other organic materials, are extensively used for power production, heating, and cooking fuel.



Organic components in these compressed compounds include rice husk, bagasse, pulverized nut shells, municipal solid waste, and agricultural waste.The composition of briquettes varies by region, owing to raw material availability.



The essential ingredients are collected and crushed into briquettes to burn longer and make transportation easier.These briquettes range from charcoal because they do not include high concentrations of carbonaceous components or additional ingredients.



Briquettes create minimal net greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels since the employed materials are already a part of the carbon cycle.

Biomass Briquettes are a viable alternative to traditional fuels.Industries recognize the advantages of using Biomass Briquettes to reduce pollution.



In addition to having a higher calorific value than coal, Biomass Briquettes save 30-40%, on average, in fuel costs.The accessibility of resources varies by location or country.



The lack of resources in remote areas, particularly in developing nations, may promote the expansion of the biomass briquette.The rural population relies heavily on natural resources for cooking and heating.



Furthermore, biomass briquettes are frequently employed in thermal power plant stations to reduce GHG emissions. Again, altering trends toward renewable energy sources are expected to provide lucrative growth for the industry’s size.

Adoption of Biomass Briquettes in the Developed Countries

Biomass Briquettes are primarily used in developing countries where cooking fuels are not as readily available.The briquettes have been used in the developed world, where they are used to heat industrial boilers to produce electricity from steam.



The briquettes are co-fired with coal to create the heat supplied to the boiler.Biomass briquettes are extensively used for energy production, heating, and cooking fuel.



They are generally comprised of green waste and other organic materials.These compressed compounds are made up of a variety of organic components, such as rice husk, bagasse, powdered nut shells, and agricultural waste.



The composition of the briquettes varies by region owing to raw material availability. The raw materials are collected and crushed into briquettes to allow them to burn longer and make transportation simpler, propelling the Global Biomass Briquettes market.

The Rising Need for Biofuel Alternatives

The critical growth reasons for the biomass briquettes market are the increasing demand for biofuel replacements in industrial applications and attempts to limit fossil fuel usage.To combat global warming and growing greenhouse gas emissions, governments and environmental organizations are working to minimize the use of fossil fuels and nonrenewable energy sources.



Bio-briquettes have been identified as a sustainable alternative to coal in industrial heating applications and a stable energy source.Other potential advantages of these blocks, including high combustibility, low residue content, sulfur-free, and cost-effectiveness, are increasing the usage of bio briquettes in various applications.



Using biomass briquettes is also good for the environment since it avoids the on-field burning of agricultural wastes by offering an alternative market for commercial use as fuel. As a result, the rising need for biofuel alternatives by firms is driving market growth.

During the Forecast Period, Europe is Likely to Lead the Global Biomass Briquette Market.

Geographically, Europe is the most important area for market growth.In most European nations, biomass briquettes are widely utilized to supply industrial and home energy needs.



Consumption is strongest in countries such as Hungary, Poland, and Austria.Because of the abundance of biomass leftovers, biomass briquettes were created.



Due to limited supplies of cooking fuel, developing nations in the area have historically been the primary consumers of bio-briquettes, mostly in home cooking operations. The market has lately gained traction in industrialized economies that utilize these blocks to heat boilers in power plants.

Market Segmentation

The global Biomass Briquettes Market is segmented By Type and By Application.Based on Type, the market is segmented into Sawdust Briquettes, Agro Waste Briquettes, and Wood Briquettes.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Power Generation, Thermal Energy, and Others.

Market player

Major market players in the global Biomass Briquettes Market are Westervelt, Pacific BioEnergy, German Pellets, RWE Innogy, Pfeifer Group, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, SUEZ energy, Biomass Secure Power, Energex Power Private Limited, Intelliflux Controls, Lignetics, Rentech and Enviva Inc.

Recent Development

• On January 20, 2022, Solör Bioenergy Group (Solör), a biomass-fired district energy supplier in Sweden, disclosed that it had completed the acquisition of SEVAB Calor Fjärrvärme AB (SEVAB), a municipal district energy firm in Strängnäs. SEVAB has been renamed Solör Bioenergi Strängnäs AB, with Group subsidiary Solör Bioenergi Fjärrvärme AB owning 80% of the company. The municipality holds a 20% stake through Strängnäs Kommunföretag AB.



