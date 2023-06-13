Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _May 31, 2023

Lyon, FRANCE

                

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _May 31, 2023.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

DateTotal of shares composing the share capitalTotal of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights

November 30, 202231 018 55332 514 52832 512 028
December 31, 202231 018 55332 514 82532 512 325
January 31, 202331 018 55332 514 771

32 512 271

February 28, 202331 018 55332 516 87532 514 375
March 31, 202331 018 55332 521 65232 519 152
April 30, 202331 018 55332 521 64232 519 142
May 15, 202334 120 29835 623 38735 620 887
May 31, 202334 120 29835 623 63035 621 130

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

