Groupe Partouche: Sustained business growth for 1st half-year 2023 / Increased turnover +15.2 % at € 215.6 M

Sustained business growth for 1st half-year 2023

Increased turnover +15.2 % at € 215.6 M

Paris, 13th June 2023, 06:00 p.m. – Groupe Partouche, a European leader in gaming, publishes today its consolidated turnover for the 2nd quarter 2023 (February 2023 – April 2023) as well as its consolidated turnover for the first half-year (November 2022 – April 2023).

It should be recalled, as a preamble, that during the first half of the previous financial year (February to April 2022), attendance at the Group's casinos was still suffering from the effects of the "vaccination pass" until its lifting on 14th March 2022 in France and on 17th February 2022 in Switzerland. Moreover, the first half of 2023 takes into account the scope effects especially related to:

In Switzerland, the disposal on 31 st January 2022 of the stake held in the Crans-Montana casino;

January 2022 of the stake held in the Crans-Montana casino; In Belgium, the entry into the Group of the Middelkerke casino (Belgium) on 1st July 2022 with an opening on 8th July 2022 after some refurbishments works.

Solid growth for 2nd quarter

After a very good 1st quarter 2023, the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) records a solid growth in the 2nd quarter 2023 up +14.1% driven by all forms of games and stood at € 169.1 M, compared to € 148. €2 M a year earlier.

In France, the GGR, which benefits from an 18.0% increase in attendance, rises by +13.7% to € 152.1 M. The GGR of slot machines posts a very satisfactory increase of +10.0% (to € 121.5 M) and that of electronic forms of traditional games, an increase of +26.8% (to € 18.2 M).

Abroad, the GGR was up +18.1% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2022, at € 17.0 M. The Swiss online games continue to gain momentum (+24.3% over one year).

After levies, the Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) increases by +11.9 % at € 79.3 M, compared to € 70.8 M a year earlier. Business excluding gaming totals a turnover of € 20.9 M (+12.1 %).

Globally, the turnover of the 2nd quarter 2023 totals € 99.2 M, compared to € 89.1 M€ in 2022 (+11,4%).

Increased turnover in 1st half-year 2023 + 15.2 % at € 215.6 M

At the end of April, the 6 months aggregate turnover stands at € 215.6 M compared to € 187.2 M in 2022 (+15.,2%) and the NGR reaches € 176.0 M (+14.8%) thus confirming the renewed dynamism of the activity since the end of the Covid health crisis

Upcoming events:

Income 1st quarter: Tuesday 27th June, after stock market closure

Financial information 3rd quarter: Tuesday 12th September 2023, after stock market closure

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 41 casinos and employs nearly 3,900 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B. ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M 2023 2022 Variation 1st quarter 116.4 98.1 +18.6% 2nd quarter 99.2 89.1 +11.4% Total consolidated turnover 215.6 187.2 +15.2%

2- Construction of the consolidated turnover

2.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2023 2022 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 169.1 148.2 +14.1% levies -89.8 -77.4 +16.1% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 79.3 70.8 +11.9% Turnover excluding NGR 20.9 18.7 +12.1% Fidelity programme -1.0 -0.5 x2.2 Total consolidated turnover 99.2 89.1 +11.4%

2.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2023 2022 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 341.0 290.0 +17.6% Levies -165.0 -136.6 +20.7% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 176.0 153.4 +14.8% Turnover excluding NGR 41.4 35.2 +17.5% Fidelity programme -1.8 -1.4 +31.5% Total consolidated turnover 215.6 187.2 +15.2%

3- Breakdown of consolidated turnover by activity

3.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2023 2022 Variation Casinos 91.0 81.6 +11.5% Hotels 5.7 5.1 +10.9% Other 2.6 2.4 +8.7% Total consolidated turnover 99.2 89.1 +11.4%

3.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2023 2022 Variation Casinos 199.9 173.5 +15.2% Hotels 10.9 9.0 +20.9% Other 4.9 4.7 +3.1% Total consolidated turnover 215.6 187.2 +15.2%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

