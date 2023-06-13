IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 23 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Volume quotidien agrégé (en nombre d’actions)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|466
|111.85
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|443
|112.02
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|108
|111.72
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,083
|111.70
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|39
|113.17
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|142
|112.50
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,519
|112.94
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|204
|112.49
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|497
|113.10
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|30
|111.70
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,469
|112.32
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,093
|110.90
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,261
|110.63
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|554
|110.50
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|5,292
|110.56
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,220
|111.11
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,031
|111.13
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|298
|111.11
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,451
|111.06
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|23,200
|111.41
Attachment