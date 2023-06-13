IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 23 - 2023

English French

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Volume quotidien agrégé (en nombre d’actions) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/06/2023 FR0010259150 466 111.85 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/06/2023 FR0010259150 443 112.02 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/06/2023 FR0010259150 108 111.72 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,083 111.70 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/06/2023 FR0010259150 39 113.17 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/06/2023 FR0010259150 142 112.50 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,519 112.94 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/06/2023 FR0010259150 204 112.49 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/06/2023 FR0010259150 497 113.10 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/06/2023 FR0010259150 30 111.70 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,469 112.32 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,093 110.90 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,261 110.63 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/06/2023 FR0010259150 554 110.50 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,292 110.56 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,220 111.11 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,031 111.13 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/06/2023 FR0010259150 298 111.11 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,451 111.06 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 23,200 111.41





Attachment