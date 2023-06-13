IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 23 - 2023

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Volume quotidien agrégé (en nombre d’actions)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/06/2023FR0010259150466111.85AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/06/2023FR0010259150443112.02CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/06/2023FR0010259150108111.72TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/06/2023FR00102591502,083111.70XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/06/2023FR001025915039113.17AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/06/2023FR0010259150142112.50CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/06/2023FR00102591502,519112.94XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/06/2023FR0010259150204112.49AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/06/2023FR0010259150497113.10CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/06/2023FR001025915030111.70TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/06/2023FR00102591502,469112.32XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/06/2023FR00102591501,093110.90AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/06/2023FR00102591501,261110.63CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/06/2023FR0010259150554110.50TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/06/2023FR00102591505,292110.56XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/06/2023FR00102591501,220111.11AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/06/2023FR00102591502,031111.13CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/06/2023FR0010259150298111.11TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/06/2023FR00102591502,451111.06XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL23,200111.41 


