Holographic Display Market Projected to Hit $ 14,231.76 Mn at a 29.3% CAGR by 2030

New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Holographic Display Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 1,850.69 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 14,231.76 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.3%.

Holographic display is a technology that creates 3-D images of objects that appear as illusion in the space. A holographic display comprises of a high-definition or 4K screen that reflects digital content through glass with special coating, called the glass optics. The glass optics used in holographic displays create an illusion of the object that appears as three-dimensional in space.





The increasing demand for interactive holographic content due to the growing media & entertainment industry is driving the growth of holographic display market. Businesses are increasingly adopting AR/VR applications in events, exhibitions & fairs to provide an interactive and engaging experience to the viewers. Moreover, the ability of holographic displays to allow users to place 3D video calls is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2022, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone developed an easy-to-use platform for immersive 3D experiences to place calls by integrating virtual reality with communication systems.

The adoption of holographic displays in medical imaging applications such MRI and CT scan is expected to present potential opportunities for the growth of holographic display market. Holograms allow radiologists to detect structural abnormalities and plan the treatment accordingly. However, high production costs of holographic displays is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 14,231.76 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 29.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players AV Concepts Inc., HoloTech Switzerland AG, Holoxica Limited, HYPERVSN, Leia Display System, MDH Hologram, Qualcomm Incorporated, Realfiction, RealView Imaging Ltd., ViewSonic Corporation By Component Light modulator, Scanner, Lens, Digital Micrometer, and Monitor By Technology Electro-holographic, Touchable, Laser, and Piston By Dimension 2D, 3D, and 4D By Application Camera, Digital Signage, Laptops, Smart TV, Smartphones, Medical Imaging, and Others By End-User Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Events & Entertainment, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Holographic Display Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for holographic displays in retail industry to provide realistic 3D visualization of objects and products is accelerating the growth of holographic display market.

The growing demand for holographic displays in the education sector for visualization of abstract concepts is driving the growth of the market.

The rising demand for holographic displays in medical applications such as MRI and CT scan is proliferating the growth of the market.

Restraints

The high production, maintenance, and implementation costs of holographic displays is hindering the growth of the market.

The inability of holographic displays to function in bright light conditions is restraining the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The adoption of holographic displays in medical imaging applications such MRI and CT scan is expected to present potential opportunities for the growth of holographic display market.

Global Holographic Display Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Component, the light modulator contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The application of Spatial Light Modulators (SLMs) to manipulate fundamental characteristics such as phase, amplitude, and polarization state of light is driving the growth of holographic display market. Holographic display requires multiple beams of lights at different angles to create 3D images of an object in order to provide an immersive experience.

Based on Technology, the Electro-holographic segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The application of electro-optical devices such as spatial light modulators (SLMs) or liquid crystal displays (LCDs) to manipulate light waves is driving the growth of Electro-holographic segment. Moreover, the ability of electro-holographic to provide high resolution and realistic 3D visualizations is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on Dimension, the 3D segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. 3D holograms allow users to perceive depth and spatial relationships, thereby providing immersive viewing experience. Moreover, the ability of 3D holographic displays to provide realistic holographic images or videos that are viewed from multiple angles is contributing to the growth of holographic display market.

Based on the Application, the smart TV segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Holographic displays play a crucial role in 3D projection of an object onto a 2D plane in order to enhance the viewing experience of the viewers. Moreover, technological advancements in smart TVs such as High-Definition (HD) display and Ultra-High Definition Display (UHD) is driving the growth of holographic display market.

Based on the End-User, the Retail segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Holographic displays are widely used in shopping malls, exhibition spaces, fairs, and shops to provide unique experience and better understanding to the customers. Moreover, the adoption of holographic displays to provide eye-catching product displays, virtual try-on solutions, and interactive advertisements to the customers is proliferating the growth of the market.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and other personal electronic devices is driving the growth of holographic display market. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies such as AR and VR applications in the region is driving the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Vodafone 5G conducted hologram coaching session with Emma Raducanu that deployed new hologram technology to provide an immersive learning experience.

In November 2022, Osage Nation launched Hologram Project to expand and preserve language through a series of holographic displays presented through viewing boxes.

List of Major Global Holographic Display Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• AV Concepts Inc.

• HoloTech Switzerland AG

• Holoxica Limited

• HYPERVSN

• Leia Display System

• MDH Hologram

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Realfiction

• RealView Imaging Ltd.

• ViewSonic Corporation

Global Holographic Display Market Segmentation:

By Component

Light modulator

Scanner

Lens

Digital Micrometer

Monitor

By Technology

Electro-holographic

Touchable

Laser

Piston

By Dimension 2D 3D 4D

By Application Camera Digital Signage Laptops Smart TV Smartphones Medical Imaging Others

By End-User Retail Hospitality Healthcare Education Events & Entertainment Others



Key Questions Covered in the Holographic Display Market Report

What are Holographic Display?

- Holographic Display is a technology deployed in retail, media & entertainment, and healthcare industry to create 3D images of an object to provide clear visibility of an object.

What will be the potential market valuation for the holographic display industry by 2030?

- Holographic display market was worth USD 1,850.69 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 14,231.76 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.3%.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the Holographic Display growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing adoption of AR and VR applications in North America is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of holograms in retail industry to attract a large customer base is accelerating the growth of the market.

