Total number of shares and voting rights at May 31, 2023

13 June 2023
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 655,051
|3, 122, 030,612
|3, 120, 375,561
|02/28/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 281,171
|3, 121, 957,722
|3, 120, 676,551
|03/31/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|613,910
|3, 122, 291,008
|3, 121, 677,098
|04/30/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|403,910
|3, 122, 955,103
|3, 122, 551,193
|05/31/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|567,145
|3, 128, 674 590
|3, 128, 107,445
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights
Attachment