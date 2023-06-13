Little Shop of Stories Announces Launch of Decatur Children’s Book Festival in May 2024

DECATUR, Ga., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Decatur Children’s Book Festival, presented by Little Shop of Stories, is set to launch in May 2024. The festival will be held at the Decatur Recreation Center and the Decatur Library on May 4 and May 5, 2024, alongside the Decatur Arts Festival and in partnership with the City of Decatur, Decatur Arts Alliance, Decatur Tourism Bureau, Decatur Downtown Development Authority, the DeKalb County Public Library, the DeKalb Library Foundation, the Georgia Center for the Book, and Lenz.



“After hosting authors and illustrators at our bookstore for years, we’re excited to have a children and young-adult focused festival for all of Decatur to enjoy,” said Diane Capriola, co-owner of Little Shop of Stories. “We believe an annual children’s book festival will continue to foster excitement around the written word and encourage children and teens to become lifelong readers.”

In advance of the Decatur Children’s Book Festival, featured authors will be visiting local schools. Programming will feature children’s picture books, middle grade literature, graphic novel characters, and young adult literature.

Since opening in 2005, Little Shop of Stories has become a nationally recognized and award-winning children’s bookstore. In addition to hosting top authors and illustrators throughout its history, Little Shop of Stories has also helped develop children’s programming for the Decatur Book Festival, and continued to help grow children and teen programming for the festival.

For more information, visit DecaturChildrensBookFest.org or contact Diane Capriola at diane@littleshopofstories.com

Interviews are available upon request.