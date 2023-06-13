New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biorefinery Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467750/?utm_source=GNW



Global Biorefinery Market is anticipated to develop rapidly in the forecast period 2024-2028.

A biorefinery has the ability to convert biomass into fuels, electricity, and chemicals from agricultural, forest, and waste feedstock. Biorefinery has the advantage of producing multiple products, maximizing the value derived from the feedstock.

Rise in Interest Towards Environmental Sustainability

The increased concentration of Green House Gases (GHGs) is causing dramatic climatic changes such as temperature rise, changes in rainfall distribution, intensity, and pattern, rising sea levels, floods, and droughts, along with increased occurrence of extreme climatic phenomena, all of which is known to cause global warming”. Biofuels, biopower, and bioproducts are replacements for fossil fuels and can help lower greenhouse gas emissions and create economic opportunities among consumers and industries.

Technological Advancements and Increasing Investment in Biorefinery Market

The potential benefits of biorefining for businesses and society are enormous.Bioenergy is used on a large scale which enhances the environment as it is a renewable resource, and its production and consumption result in low greenhouse gas emissions and, in some cases, come up to zero.



Bioenergy also improves national and international security by reducing U.S. dependence on foreign oil, especially Middle Eastern oil, and military spending. Additionally, the macroeconomic situation of rural communities would be improved by bioenergy because the demand for agricultural products such as energy crops could potentially increase to a level. Therefore, to support the demand for agricultural products, there are some investments by the government to support Biorefineries are:

o US Department of Energy provides up to USD 100 million for research and development for biomass conversion to fuels and chemicals, including R&D for improved production and recycling of biobased plastics.

o India launched the “Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries” as India aims to achieve missions like clean energy by 2030. 500-gigawatt non-fossil energy capacity, reduced carbon intensity by 45% over 2005 levels, and net zero emissions by 2070.

o The Government of Uttar Pradesh proposed six biofuel investments of almost USD 211 million.

o Formation of Climate Act and the Climate Policy Framework aims to decrease 70% transport sector’s climate impact by 2030, compared with 2010. This reduction can be achieved by increasing the proportion of renewable fuels such as biofuels.

Rise in Innovations and Developments from Market Players

Biorefinery is considered to be a sustainable concept for the transformation of biomass into an extensive range of products.Biorefinery is a critical element of a circular economy and involves closing stream loops and multiple outputs.



Therefore, companies and businesses are increasingly focusing on the innovations and development of biorefineries. For instance:

o Fintoil, and Neste Engineering Solutions, collaborated and adopted EMERSON AUTOMATION SOFTWARE AND TECHNOLOGIES to maximize the operational performance of its biorefinery plant to produce advanced biofuel and biochemical feedstocks, helping lower emissions and reduce dependence on fossil-based fuels.

Fluctuations in the global economy

The global economy is facing high fluctuations due to the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Biomasses provide several socio-economic and environmental benefit, and it has impacted the biorefineries market.



Moreover, the stringent laws and regulations in various countries have impacted the biorefineries market.As in many countries, waste regulations have become increasingly strict.



Therefore, a flexible approach to waste regulation is required to make sure that potentially useful waste feedstocks are from bio-refining.

Market Segmentation

The Global Biorefinery Market is divided into Product, Production Facility Size, Feedstock, and Process.Based on Product, the market is divided into Energy, Chemical, and Material.



By Production Facility Size, the market is divided into small and medium-sized production facilities and large production facilities.By Feedstock, the market is divided into Primary Biomass and Secondary Biomass.



By Process, the market is divided into Thermochemical, Biochemical, Chemical, Mechanical & Thermomechanical.

The demand for bioenergy and the depletion of fossil fuels are fueling the market for Biorefinery Market and exhibiting a rapid growth of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Market Players

Valero Energy Corporation, Honeywell UOP, Renewable Energy Group, Neste, Abengoa, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., Sekab, TotalEnergies, Borregard AS, and Vivergo Fuel are major market players in the global biorefinery market.



Key developments



• In March 2021, Valero Energy Corporation and BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure partnered with Navigator Energy Services to develop an industrial-scale carbon capture pipeline system (CCS). The CCS provides an energy transition through innovation in renewables such as biorefineries.

• In April 2021, Honeywell and Brazil-based ECB Group collaborated to use the UOP Ecofining process to convert vegetable oils and inedible animal fats into renewable diesel and jet fuel.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Biorefinery Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the Process trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Biorefinery Market, By Product:

o Energy-driven biorefineries

o Material-driven biorefineries

• Global Biorefinery Market, By Production Facility Size:

o Small and medium-sized production facility

o Large production facility

• Global Biorefinery Market, By Feedstock:

o Primary

o Secondary

• Global Biorefinery Market, By Process:

o Thermochemical

o Biochemical

o Chemical

o Mechanical and Thermomechanical

• Global Biorefinery Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

China

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East

South Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Biorefinery Market.



Available Customizations:



Global Biorefinery Market report with the given market data, Tech Sci Research, offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to ten).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467750/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________