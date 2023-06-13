SecureSpace Self Storage Opens New Facility in Philadelphia MSA

Philadelphia, PA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace Langhorne, in the Philadelphia MSA about 20 miles northeast of downtown.

Located at 300 Woodbourne Road in Langhorne, PA, the newly built, standalone Class-A facility shares access with a CarMax and a Sam's Club and is seen by over 20,000 cars per day. The store is in Bucks County, the third wealthiest of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, with a median household income of $105,000 within three miles of the property.

“SecureSpace Langhorne anchors the southern midpoint of the commercial and retail area bounded by I-295, Route 1, and Lincoln Highway," said SecureSpace Managing Director Nathan McElmurry. "This highly trafficked area is surrounded by upscale residential developments, containing 90,000 people within three miles of the store. We are excited to continue our growth in the greater NY-NJ-PA region with this premier property."

SecureSpace Langhorne consists of three stories of all climate-controlled units. The leasing office features a modern lobby equipped with free Wi-Fi, supplies for sale such as locks and boxes, and friendly staff to assist with all storage needs. As with all SecureSpace locations, this store features a state-of-the-art security system monitored by in-store staff and our offsite security team for maximum visibility.

Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the space, rent a unit online without setting foot inside, or call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly SecureSpace agent who will assist them.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage, based in Torrance, CA, is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that its customers can count on in any store they visit.

