Gravity Diagnostics Teams Up with Joe Burrow Foundation to Raise Money for Those Experiencing Mental Health and Food Insecurity Issues

As a presenting sponsor of the inaugural Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational, Gravity Diagnostics and its co-founders, Tony Remington and Julie Brazil, are still overwhelmed by the enthusiasm generated by the event and its success.

The star-studded outing, held June 5th at Coldstream Country Club in Cincinnati, OH, raised $924,250 for the foundation.

“It would be so easy for a professional athlete of Joe’s caliber and status to sort of go into hiding in the offseason and just focus on football, getting ready for next year,” said Tony Remington, CEO and Co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics. “But instead, he, his family, and their organization use this time to bring together people with enormous platforms who can really help elevate the JBF mission of helping those experiencing mental health and food insecurity issues. We’re honored to be part of that.”

“Everyone has a responsibility to do good”, the pivotal line from the Bengal QB’s 2019 Heisman Trophy Award acceptance speech, serves as the foundation’s rallying cry.

Burrow and the JBF, which includes his parents, Jimmy and Robin, who serve as the nonprofit’s Vice President and Secretary & Treasurer, respectively, have already raised millions of dollars for food banks in both Ohio and Louisiana, paid for the mental health treatment for 20 Cincinnati families, and was recently honored by Central Clinic Behavioral Health for its support of young people in need of mental health care.

“It’s encouraging to see the progress that’s been made at both chipping away the stigma surrounding mental health struggles and providing food for the most vulnerable amongst us,” said Julie Brazi, Gravity co-founder, and COO. “Joe, Jimmy, Robin, and everyone involved with the foundation are inspiring, caring individuals. They embody the spirit of “doing good.” We’re honored to partner with them.”

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states.

They partner with providers of mental healthcare services and their patients by offering Pharmacogenetics (PGx) testing.

PGx testing determines how an individual will respond to certain medications based on the genes they were born with. Its results help practitioners optimize their patients’ medications by only prescribing drugs that have the best chance of working within their genetic makeup.

The result is less “trial and error” dosing, reduced risk of adverse drug reactions, and shortens the timeframe for a patient to experience a medication’s intended therapeutic effect.

The company also provides innovative diagnostic testing in the areas of toxicology, sexually transmitted infections, upper respiratory diseases, hematology, and COVID-19. They serve Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, public health organizations, private practices, and more.

For more information on PGx testing and other services, visit gravitydiagnostics.com.

