Associa Minnesota Named 2023 Top Place To Work

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota (AM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Twin Cities region, is proud to announce that it has again been recognized as a Top Place to Work by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Some of the categories in which the company was evaluated include corporate values, employee development, growth, and appreciation, and how well its performance aligns with these pillars. Additional factors such as employee engagement, company leadership, and work/life balance were also considered. The company is a two-time winner of the award, having previously been recognized in 2019.

Top Workplaces results are based on employee feedback captured by the Energage Workplace Survey. The research-backed engagement survey is driven by the industry’s most robust benchmarks built on data captured from over 27 million employees at more than 70,000 organizations across the past 16 years. Of the nearly 5,000 organizations recognized each year as Top Workplaces at the regional level, 535 are recognized as Industry Top Workplaces award winners in a range of categories.

“We are extremely pleased to again be named one of the Twin Cities’ top places to work,” said Associa Minnesota Branch President JoAnn Borden, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “This award recognizes Associa’s firm commitment to providing our team members with the tools, resources and support they need to be successful both personally and professionally.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

