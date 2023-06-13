New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicon Wafer in the Global Electronic Chemical Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467676/?utm_source=GNW



Silicon Wafer in the Electronic Chemical Market Trends and Forecast



The future of silicon wafer in the electronic chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, industrial, and telecommunication markets. The global silicon wafer in electronic chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $14.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand from the microelectronics and chip manufacturing industries and increasing application in various end uses, such as medical equipment, aerospace equipment, power & energy, and consumer electronic products.



Silicon Wafer in the Electronic Chemical Market



Silicon Wafer in the Electronic Chemical Market by Segments

Silicon Wafer in the Electronic Chemical Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for silicon wafer in the global electronic chemical market by product type, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Silicon Wafer in the Electronic Chemical Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

N-type

P-type



Silicon Wafer in the Electronic Chemical Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Solar Cells

Integrated Circuits

Photoelectric Cells

Others



Silicon Wafer in the Electronic Chemical Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Telecommunications

Others



Silicon Wafer in the Electronic Chemical Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Silicon Wafer Companies in the Global Electronic Chemical Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies silicon wafer in electronic chemical companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the silicon wafer companies in the global electronic chemical profiled in this report include.

GlobalWafers Singapore

Okmetic Oy

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co

Silicon Materials

Siltronic AG

SK Siltron Co

Sumco Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation

Virginia Semiconductor

Wafer Works Corporation

Silicon Wafer in the Electronic Chemical Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that solar cells will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage of solar cells in the renewable energy production across the globe.

Consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing usage in electronic industries owing to its excellent chemical properties.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the rapid growth in the electronics industry and on-going technological advancements in the telecommunication and information technology industries in the region.

Features of the Silicon Wafer in the Electronic Chemical Market



Market Size Estimates: Silicon wafer in electronic chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Silicon wafer in electronic chemical market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Silicon wafer in electronic chemical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, end use, and regions for the silicon wafer in electronic chemical market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the silicon wafer in electronic chemical market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

