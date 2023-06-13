New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in the Global Speciality Adhesive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467675/?utm_source=GNW



Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in the Speciality Adhesive Market Trends and Forecast



The future of cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, footwear’s and leather, furniture, consumer goods, healthcare, and electronic markets. The global speciality adhesive market in terms of cyanoacrylate adhesives is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing application of cyanoacrylate adhesives in the medical industry and growing usage in the furniture industry owing to its excellent durability and weather resistance properties.



Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in the Speciality Adhesive Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in the Speciality Adhesive Market by Segment

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in the Speciality Adhesive Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for cyanoacrylate adhesives in the global speciality adhesive market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in the Speciality Adhesive Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Alkoxy Ethyl-based

Ethyl Ester-based

Methyl Ester-based

Others



Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in the Speciality Adhesive Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Transportation

Footwears and Leather

Furniture

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Electronics

Others



Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in the Speciality Adhesive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Companies in the Global Speciality Adhesive Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies cyanoacrylate adhesives in speciality adhesive companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the cyanoacrylate adhesives companies in the global speciality adhesive profiled in this report include.

3M

Aica Kogyo Co

Arkema Group

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in the Speciality Adhesive Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that ethyl ester-based will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage in automotive and other industry applications and the expanding product portfolio of prominent players.

Healthcare is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing application of cyanoacrylate adhesives in the production of surgical and medical device owing to its superior adhesion properties.

APAC will remain the largest region due to growing demand from medical, household, and industrial sectors in the region.

Features of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in the Speciality Adhesive Market



Market Size Estimates: Cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market size?

Answer: Cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market?

Answer: Cyanoacrylate adhesives in the global speciality adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing application of cyanoacrylate adhesives in the medical industry and growing usage in the furniture industry owing to its excellent durability and weather resistance properties.

Q4. What are the major segments for cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market?

Answer: The future of the cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, footwear’s and leather, furniture, consumer goods, healthcare, and electronic markets.

Q5. Who are the key cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive companies?



Answer: Some of the key cyanoacrylate adhesives in speciality adhesive companies are as follows:

3M

Aica Kogyo Co

Arkema Group

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Q6. Which cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that ethyl ester-based will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage in automotive and other industry applications and the expanding product portfolio of prominent players.

Q7. In cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to growing demand from medical, household, and industrial sectors in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for cyanoacrylate adhesives in the speciality adhesive market by product type (alkoxy ethyl-based, ethyl ester-based, methyl ester-based, and others), application (transportation, footwear’s and leather, furniture, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



