Countdown Begins: 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference: Intelligent Connectivity, Generating Future

Shanghai, China, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), organized by Donghao Lansheng(Group)Co. Ltd. from July 6th to 8th, 2023, is set to inaugurate with the insightful theme: 'Intelligent Connectivity: Generating the Future', aiming to explore the development of general artificial intelligence and embrace the values of AI4Good.





It seeks to create a favorable innovation ecosystem for the intelligent era. Professionals, including entrepreneurs, scientists, young scholars, entrepreneurs, international organizations, and investors, from around the world will attend, providing a collaborative platform for cooperation and exchange. The main venue will be at the Shanghai World Expo Center, with additional satellite venues in Zhangjiang and Xuhui.

The conference will showcase ten highlights:

1. Gathering Experts to Shape a Smart Future

Adopting a hybrid structure this year, the conference seamlessly merges offline and online participation avenues. Over 1,400 guests are expected to attend, including Turing Award laureates and Nobel Prize winners. The conference will delve into discussions on hot topics such as large-scale models and AI for Science.

2. Focus on Professional Frontiers, Comprehensive Coverage of Technical Topics

WAIC 2023 has carefully structured its three primary topic areas: Technology, Industry, and Humanities. These provide comprehensive coverage of cutting-edge technologies such as large-scale models and generative artificial intelligence. The technology-focused forums account for nearly 40% of the program. This arrangement aims to ensure that participants can explore the latest trends in the field.

3. Assembling the Pioneers of Large-Scale Model Technology, Surfing the Wave of Innovation

This year's conference will bring together teams and experts from the field of large-scale models. The conference will delve into the development path of large-scale models and showcase cutting-edge products. The large-scale model teams of leading companies will also make appearances. The conference's content will cover various model categories and demonstrate the diverse ecosystem and empowering effects of large-scale models.

4. Fostering Open Collaboration and Co-creation for a Global AI Event

WAIC has established partnerships with international organizations and attracted dozens of international institutions and companies. Among them are the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI), and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Metaverse Standards Association. Additionally, the conference will promote the participation of international delegations from countries such as Germany and Singapore.

5. Integration of Industry, Academia, Research, and Application to Accelerate Commercialization of Innovative Achievements

With its platform and resource advantages, the conference has bridged the market and society. The conference has collaborated with international universities and gathered research institutions such as the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. It has also brought together dozens of investment institutions and fund companies. Furthermore, the conference has invited representatives from various fields to foster cross-disciplinary integration.

6. Broadening Scale, Showcasing Innovative Exhibits, and Sharing the Technological Feast Across Regions

This year, the conference exhibition reverts to an offline format, while also embracing a live online streaming element. Over 400 companies are expected to participate, occupying an area of 50,000 square meters. More than 30 debut products have been confirmed, covering fields such as large-scale models and robotics. Two themed exhibition areas have been introduced: the "Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation Achievement Exhibition" and the "Journey towards General Artificial Intelligence" exhibition.

7. Spotlighting Tech Incubation Innovations, Empowering Global Projects with the SAIL Award

At this conference, the Lingang Science and Technology Investment Fund and YC Ventures will showcase innovative technology startups. This year, the inaugural Super AI Leader (SAIL) Award has been introduced, with a substantial prize aimed at accelerating the implementation of international innovative projects. These initiatives are designed to provide a platform for startups and showcase the forefront of innovative technologies.

8. Fostering Global Connectivity, Igniting Strategic Business Collaborations

Achieving a profound integration of corporate and media resources, this year's conference has partnered with countries like Australia and the United Kingdom to assemble VIP delegations. It also incorporates exclusive industry matchmaking sessions and product unveiling events. Complementary activities such as the "Magic Box Live Room" and "CEO Financial Afternoon Tea" have been created to further activate the conference's resources. These activities promote collective creation and sharing within the industry.

9. Integrating the Journey of Technology, Sharing Digital Experiences

The conference has been committed to utilizing artificial intelligence technology. This year's WAIC has deepened the AI technology and expanded the scope of intelligent applications. The conference seamlessly integrates technologies including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). This creates a digital news center, immersive experiences, and personalized digital avatars. These innovative digital applications provide participants with new ways of interaction and engagement.

10. Focusing on Talent Ecosystem to Ignite Innovation Power

WAIC is committed to building a talent exchange platform to support the development of artificial intelligence. This year's conference focuses on young talent and has planned activities such as the AI Youth Pioneer Forum and Talent Recruitment Fair. Additionally, the conference has organized competitions and events including SAIL Award and World AI Innovation Competition (AIWIN). These events bring together young scholars and teams from around the world.