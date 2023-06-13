New York. USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Lung Injury Market is Expected to Witness Upsurge in Growth, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies to Look Out - AstraZeneca, Asklepion, Reven, GEn1E, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, MediciNova, Direct Biologics

The dynamics of the acute lung injury market are anticipated to change in the coming years due to increased awareness of the complication, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

DelveInsight’s Acute Lung Injury Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute lung injury emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Acute Lung Injury Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the acute lung injury market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

Acute lung injury continues to be a substantial cause of morbidity and mortality in critically sick patients. Acute lung injury is defined by a set of clinical criteria (acute onset of bilateral pulmonary infiltrates with hypoxemia without evidence of hydrostatic pulmonary edoema) and has a high incidence ( 200,000 per year in the United States) and a high overall fatality.

per year in the United States) and a high overall fatality. Leading acute lung injury companies such as Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, Cartesian Therapeutics, Vitti Labs, LLC, GEn1E Lifesciences, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, MediciNova, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc., Direct Biologics, LLC, AstraZeneca, and others are developing novel acute lung injury drugs that can be available in the acute lung injury market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel acute lung injury drugs that can be available in the acute lung injury market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for acute lung injury treatment include IV Citrulline (L-citrulline), Descartes 30, EV-Pure™ and WJ-Pure, GEn-1124, Zofin, Ibudilast, Rejuveinix (RJX) Active Comparator, Reparixin, AV-001 Injection, ExoFlo, Tozorakimab, and others.

Acute Lung Injury Overview

Acute lung injury (ALI) is the pathophysiologic manifestation of diffuse alveolar injury. It is frequently caused by inhalational injury or by systemic diseases, such as sepsis or severe hypovolemic shock. The disorder is defined as an inflammatory syndrome with enhanced pulmonary membrane permeability that has various signs (radiographic, physiologic, and clinical) that are not explained by cardiogenic pulmonary edoema. The most severe form of ALI is acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which is characterized by the severity of hypoxemia.

It is a complex disease caused mostly by environmental factors on the backdrop of a hereditary predisposition. Depending on the mechanism of lung injury, environmental causes of acute liver injury can be classed as direct or indirect. Acute liver injury can be caused by direct lung causes such as pneumonia or aspiration, or by extrapulmonary causes such as sepsis or trauma. However, the specific genetic foundation of ALI remains unknown due to a number of variables.





Acute Lung Injury Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute lung injury epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute lung injury patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The acute lung injury market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Total Incident Cases of Acute Lung Injury by Risk Factors

Treated Cases of Acute Lung Injury

Acute Lung Injury Treatment Market

Supportive care for acute liver injury includes mechanical ventilation, prevention of stress ulcers and venous thromboembolism, nutritional assistance, and therapy of the underlying damage. Low tidal volume, strong positive end-expiratory pressure, and conservative fluid management may enhance results. It is critical to diagnose and treat any underlying infections with antibiotics that target culture sensitivities.

No drug has been shown to be effective in the prevention or management of acute liver injury. Numerous pharmacologic treatments, including inhaled synthetic surfactant, intravenous (IV) antibody to endotoxin, interferon-beta-1a, IV prostaglandin E1, neutrophil elastase inhibitors, ketoconazole, simvastatin, and ibuprofen, have been explored with little success. Melatonin, a well-known anti-inflammatory molecule, and the anti-oxidative molecule are protective against acute liver injury/ARDS induced by viral and other infections. Inhaled nitric oxide, a powerful pulmonary vasodilator, appears promising. Corticosteroids have not been completely effective in acute liver injury treatment. The underlying condition must be treated.

Since infection is frequently the underlying cause of acute liver injury, prompt delivery of antibiotics broad enough to address suspected bacteria is critical. Sucralfate, ranitidine, or omeprazole are used to prevent venous thromboembolism, while heparin is used to prevent stress ulcers. Most of these medicines do not enhance lung function and do not have favourable outcomes for the majority of patients.

Key Acute Lung Injury Therapies and Companies

IV Citrulline (L-citrulline): Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

Descartes 30: Cartesian Therapeutics

EV-Pure™ and WJ-Pure: Vitti Labs, LLC

GEn-1124: GEn1E Lifesciences

Zofin: Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Ibudilast: MediciNova

Rejuveinix (RJX) Active Comparator: Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reparixin: Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A

AV-001 Injection: Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc.

ExoFlo: Direct Biologics, LLC

Tozorakimab: AstraZeneca

Acute Lung Injury Market Dynamics

The acute lung injury market is expected to change in the coming years. The acute lung injury market is projected to be dominated by high-priced agents such as stem cell treatments and other pipeline candidates with a higher clinical profile. Several compounds are being reviewed and investigated by several pharmaceutical companies in order to strengthen the pipeline, enhancing the prospect of an effective therapeutic in the near future.

Moreover, the increased prevalence of acute lung injury drives drug research and development since it is expected to provide a proper setting for innovative products to be profitable. In addition, as no medicine has been licensed, demand for possible new therapeutics with a superior clinical profile is predicted to be considerable. As a result, the expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the acute lung injury market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the acute lung injury market. Treatments for acute lung injury have always been problematic because the underlying disease mechanism is unknown. The foundation of management is supportive care with mechanical ventilation. In addition, the majority of acute lung injury cases are never diagnosed during a patient’s stay in the critical care unit (ICU). As a result, a delayed diagnosis is possible. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare system, daily life, and psychology is also affecting the growth of the acute lung injury market.

Despite the fact that researchers are focusing on this indication, the majority of developing medications have failed in clinical trials. Furthermore, the acute lung injury market growth may be offset by unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Acute Lung Injury Companies Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, Cartesian Therapeutics, Vitti Labs, LLC, GEn1E Lifesciences, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, MediciNova, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc., Direct Biologics, LLC, AstraZeneca, and others Key Acute Lung Injury Therapies IV Citrulline (L-citrulline), Descartes 30, EV-Pure™ and WJ-Pure, GEn-1124, Zofin, Ibudilast, Rejuveinix (RJX) Active Comparator, Reparixin, AV-001 Injection, ExoFlo, Tozorakimab, and others

Scope of the Acute Lung Injury Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Lung Injury current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute Lung Injury current marketed and emerging therapies Acute Lung Injury Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Lung Injury Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Lung Injury Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Lung Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

