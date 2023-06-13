Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles Kicks Off Juneteenth with a Homeownership Fair for the Community

Los Angeles, CA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, June 16, 2023, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) will host H.E.R.E., a Homeownership Education Resource Event at Magic Johnson Park in South Los Angeles. This free event is centered on making the home buying process easier for low-income residents in need of safe, secure and affordable housing. From 6pm to 9pm, Habitat LA will share food, refreshments, workshops, and insightful information about the state funded CalHome program and services geared to educate and motivate a wave of first-time homebuyers in greater Los Angeles. Click here to register to attend this event.

H.E.R.E. not only kicks off Habitat LA’s celebration of Juneteenth, but it is also one of the key events focused on advancing Black homeownership in the county. Nationally, there is a shortage of affordable homes for low-income families, and historic housing discrimination still affects key communities in Los Angeles. H.E.R.E. is breaking that mold as Habitat LA knows that homeownership is a key building block to bringing communities together, and by investing in stable, vital neighborhoods, we are supporting the ability for individuals and families to improve their health, increase opportunities for education, and build wealth.

H.E.R.E.’s informative programming encompasses:

First-time homebuyer education

Homebuyer counseling

Downpayment assistance information

Free and low-cost home repair options

Information about how to apply for a new Habitat LA home

And more!

“H.E.R.E. is making a statement and planting seeds of homeownership! Becoming a homeowner is a journey and we are here to be a partner each step of the way with potential first-time homebuyers starting with sharing opportunities and resources until they can take those first steps into their new home.” – Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.

With numerous activities and presentations, H.E.R.E. upholds Habitat LA’s core pillar to provide equal housing opportunities for all and ensures fair and equal access to homeownership programs. This one-of-a-kind free informational event is held in partnership with Senator Steven Bradford and Assembly Member Mike Gipson, along with support from Ring, a committed partner in Habitat LA’s work.



About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families by helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA, visit https://www.habitatla.org.

Attachment