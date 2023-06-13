New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Mount Technology Carrier Tape Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467672/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the surface mount technology carrier tape market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronic, communication, healthcare, automotive, and industrial applications. The global surface mount technology carrier tape market is expected to reach an estimated $203.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for consumer electronics, significant growth in the automotive industry, and increasing trend of miniaturization in electronic devices across the globe.



Surface Mount Technology Carrier Tape Market by Segments

The study includes trends and forecast for the global surface mount technology carrier tape market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Surface Mount Technology Carrier Tape Market by Product Type [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Plastic Tapes

Paper Tapes



Surface Mount Technology Carrier Tape Market by Application [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Others



Surface Mount Technology Carrier Tape Market by Region [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Surface Mount Technology Carrier Tape Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, surface mount technology carrier tape companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the surface mount technology carrier tape companies profiled in this report include-

3M

Advantek

Taiwan Carrier Tape

Oji F-Tex

C-Pak Pte

Laser Tek Taiwan

Nihon Matai

The analyst forecasts that plastic tapes will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period because they are widely used in the electronic industry as they are cost-effective and are available in conductive versions so as to protect electrostatically sensitive components.

Consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the increasing use of these tapes in electronic devices, such as refrigerators, induction cookers and washing machines, in order to deliver heat resistance and enhance durability.

APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing automotive production and growing demand for consumer electronics and communication products in countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Market Size Estimates: Surface mount technology carrier tape market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Surface mount technology carrier tape market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Surface mount technology carrier tape market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the surface mount technology carrier tape market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the surface mount technology carrier tape market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the surface mount technology carrier tape market size?

Answer: The global surface mount technology carrier tape market is expected to reach an estimated $203.7 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for surface mount technology carrier tape market?

Answer: The global surface mount technology carrier tape market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the surface mount technology carrier tape market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising demand for consumer electronics, significant growth in the automotive industry, and increasing trend of miniaturization in electronic devices across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for surface mount technology carrier tape market?

Answer: The future of the surface mount technology carrier tape market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronic, communication, healthcare, automotive, and industrial applications.

Q5. Who are the key surface mount technology carrier tape companies?



Answer: Some of the key surface mount technology carrier tape companies are as follows:

Q6. Which surface mount technology carrier tape segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecast that plastic tape will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it is widely used in the electronic industry as they are cost-effective and are available in conductive versions so as to protect electrostatically sensitive components.

Q7. In surface mount technology carrier tape market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing automotive production and growing demand for consumer electronics and communication products in countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global surface mount technology carrier tape market by product type (plastic tapes and paper tapes), application (consumer electronics, communication, healthcare, automotive, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



