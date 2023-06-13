Buena Vista All Stars has announced their Premier Show ‘Una Noche en La Habana’ in the United States

MIAMI, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Buena Vista All Stars, the musical heirs and successors of the renowned Buena Vista Social Club, will take you on an unforgettable musical journey. Traveling from the streets of Havana to the stage of the Knight Concert – Adrienne Arsht Center, a night filled with enchanting rhythms and timeless narratives that have touched hearts worldwide.



Buena Vista All Stars features the remarkable and most famous Cuban musicians of all time, the legendary Cuban founder and creator of the Buena Vista Social Club’s golden voice of Ibrahim Ferrer’s holographic projection, along with the live talent of his Carlos Gardel Award-winning son, Ibrahim Ferrer Jr.; as well as original members of Buena Vista Social Club such as Grammy Award-winner and band leader Juan De Marcos Gonzalez; the lute master Barbarito Torres; piano prodigy Rubencito Gonzalez, son of virtuoso Rubén González; and as special guests four-time Latin Grammy nominee Danay Suarez; one of the founders of the Cha-cha-chá rhythm Alberto Bermudez; and also the exquisite jazz voice of Latin America, Elizabeth Meza. The entire ensemble is under the musical direction of Cuban maestro Julio Quevedo and orchestrated by the multi-award-winning greatest maestro, Demetrio Muñiz.

Buena Vista Social Club, was erected at the time as one of the most transcendental and important collectives of the Island of Cuba and was integrated by talented musicians and singers such as Compay Segundo, Ibrahim Ferrer, Omara Portuondo, Pio Leyva, Eliades Ochoa, Juan de Marcos Gonzalez, Manuel “Guajiro” Mirabal, Barbarito Torres, “Cachaito” López, and Rubén González, among others. In 2023, some of the heirs and musical successors from this legendary ensemble will pay absolute respect to all individuals who gave life and voice to iconic songs that crossed borders as part of the Buena Vista All Stars initiative.

The producers of Buena Vista All Stars, Ibrahim Ferrer Jr. and Ivan Gianni, elegantly blend tradition and innovation, faithfully preserving the sounds of a cherished past while injecting their creativity with a fresh, vibrant spirit into the Una Noche en La Habana Tour that will kick off on August 5th, 2023, at the Miami Premier Show to keep alive this beautiful legacy over time. It’s an incredible opportunity to see the most relevant of Cuba’s superstar artists deliver what are sure to be unforgettable performances that reach the hearts of lovers of good music far beyond the niche of so-called “world music”.

More dates will be announced soon.

