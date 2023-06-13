New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiberboard Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467671/?utm_source=GNW



Fiberboard Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the fiberboard market looks promising with opportunities in roofing, sound proofing, exterior sheathing, and flooring & paneling applications. The global fiberboard market is expected to reach an estimated $36.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing number of household and construction projects and increasing adoption of fiberboards in the furniture, interior decoration, and construction sectors.



Fiberboard Market



Fiberboard Market by Segments

Fiberboard Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global fiberboard market by board type, application, and region, as follows:



Fiberboard Market by Board Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Hardboard

Medium/Hard Density Fiberboard MDF/HDF

Others



Fiberboard Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Roofing

Sound Proofing

Exterior Sheathing

Flooring & Paneling



Fiberboard Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Fiberboard Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, fiberboard companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fiberboard companies profiled in this report include-

Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad

Kastamonu Entegre

UAB Grigeo Baltwood

Georgia Pacific Building Products

Coillte Group

Finsa Forest Products

Fiberboard Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that medium/hard density fiberboard MDF/HDF will remain the larger board type segment over the forecast period as it ensures high strength and durability and resistance to fire and moisture.

Flooring & paneling is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the growing adoption of floor panels in industrial manufacturing plants, family homes, commercial office buildings, and computer rooms/data warehousing applications.

APAC will remain the largest region due to growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising demand for sustainable furniture products in the region.

Features of the Fiberboard Market



Market Size Estimates: Fiberboard market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Fiberboard market size by various segments, such as by board type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Fiberboard market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different board types, applications, and regions for the fiberboard market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fiberboard market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the fiberboard market size?

Answer: The global fiberboard market is expected to reach an estimated $36.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for fiberboard market?

Answer: The global fiberboard market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the fiberboard market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing number of household and construction projects and increasing adoption of fiberboard in the furniture, interior decoration, and construction sectors.

Q4. What are the major segments for fiberboard market?

Answer: The future of the fiberboard market looks promising with opportunities in roofing, sound proofing, exterior sheathing, and flooring & paneling applications.

Q5. Who are the key fiberboard companies?



Answer: Some of the key fiberboard companies are as follows:

Q6. Which fiberboard segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that medium/hard density fiberboard MDF/HDF will remain the larger board type segment over the forecast period as it ensures high strength and durability and resistance to fire and moisture.

Q7. In fiberboard market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising demand for sustainable furniture products in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global fiberboard market by board type (hardboard, medium/hard density fiberboard MDF/HDF, and others), application (roofing, sound proofing, exterior sheathing, and flooring & paneling), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to fiberboard market or related to fiberboard companies, fiberboard market size, fiberboard market share, fiberboard analysis, fiberboard market growth, fiberboard market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

