Pizza Nova’s “That’s Amore Pizza for Kids” campaign raises record-breaking $206,847 for Variety, The Children’s Charity of Ontario

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 – Pizza Nova presented a cheque of $206,847 to Variety, the Children’s Charity of Ontario, as a result of the company’s annual “That’s Amore Pizza for Kids Campaign”. This year marks the 24th anniversary of the partnership between the two organizations which has resulted in over $2.5m raised to date.

“We could not be happier with the results,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “Each year, the campaign receives outstanding support from our franchisees, employees and guests. It’s a great source of joy for all of us and showcases the extent to which we are all connected, especially through a common care for our youth. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Variety and appreciate all they do.”

“Pizza Nova has shown ongoing dedication and commitment to Variety since 1999,” says Karen Stintz, president of Variety. “This donation means Variety can help more kids have a chance to play and build life-skills and get the support they need.”

The partnership began in 1999. Philanthropy and giving back to the community have been core values of Pizza Nova since the pizza restaurant's beginnings in Scarborough, Ontario. This year, the funds raised from the campaign will help support the children of Variety by funding programs and resources to create the right and supportive environment for young children to develop confidence and leadership skills.

Through its programs, Variety helps enrich the lives of thousands of children living with physical and mental disabilities by providing an accessible facility at Variety Village, specialized programs, dedicated staff, and a community in which everyone is equal and welcome.

We invite you to listen to the recent podcast discussing the long-standing relationship between Pizza Nova and Variety, the children’s Charity of Ontario Pizza Nova: 30 Years of Empowering Kids with Variety - Empowerment | Acast

About Variety the Children’s Charity Ontario

For 74 years Variety- The Children's Charity of Ontario has made a significant impact on the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the greater Toronto area at Variety Village and throughout the province. Variety’s specialized programs and services have supported its promise to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability. Variety’s kids are breaking down societal barriers every single day by showcasing their abilities at Variety Village and in their own communities. Visit www.varietyontario.ca

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

