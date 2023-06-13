New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Airbag Fabric Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467670/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the automotive airbag fabric market looks promising with opportunities in the front airbag, side airbag, knee airbag, and curtain airbag markets. The global automotive airbag fabric market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing automotive production, growing concern regarding passenger safety, and rising penetration of airbags per vehicle along with implementation of stringent government regulations across the globe.



Automotive Airbag Fabric Market



Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Segments

Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive airbag fabric market by vehicle type, airbag type, and region, as follows:



Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Vehicle Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Trucks

Buses

Coaches



Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Airbag Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Front Airbags

Side Airbags

Knee Airbags

Curtain Airbags

Others



Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Airbag Fabric Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, automotive airbag fabric companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive airbag fabric companies profiled in this report include-

HMT (Xiamen) New Technical Materials

Asahi Kasei

Autoliv AB

Kolon Industries

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries

Toyobo Co.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Insights

The analyst forecast that passenger cars will remain the largest vehicle type segment over the forecast period due to increasing automotive production and growing demand for comfortable and luxurious interior features in vehicles.

Curtain airbags is expected to remain the largest airbag type segment due to increasing penetration of curtain airbags in cars as they help in providing protection to passenger’s head and neck in side collision crashes.

APAC will remain the largest region due to continuously growing demand for passenger vehicles and the introduction of stringent safety standards by governments in the region.

Features of the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market



Market Size Estimates: Automotive airbag fabric market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automotive airbag fabric market size by various segments, such as by vehicle type, airbag type, and region

Regional Analysis: Automotive airbag fabric market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different vehicle types, airbag types, and regions for the automotive airbag fabric market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automotive airbag fabric market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive airbag fabric market size?

Answer: The global automotive airbag fabric market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive airbag fabric market?

Answer: The global automotive airbag fabric market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive airbag fabric market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing automotive production, growing concern towards passenger safety, and rising penetration of airbags per vehicle along with implementation of stringent government regulations across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for automotive airbag fabric market?

Answer: The future of the automotive airbag fabric market looks promising with opportunities in the front airbag, side airbag, knee airbag, and curtain airbag markets.

Q5. Who are the key automotive airbag fabric companies?



Q6. Which automotive airbag fabric segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that passenger cars will remain the largest vehicle type segment over the forecast period due to increasing automotive production and growing demand for comfortable and luxurious interior features in vehicles.

Q7. In automotive airbag fabric market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to continuously growing demand for passenger vehicles and the introduction of stringent safety standards by governments in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global automotive airbag fabric market by vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses, and coaches), airbag type (front airbags, side airbags, knee airbags, curtain airbags, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



