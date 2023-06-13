Titanium Ore Market Revenue Could Reach USD 13.21 Billion by 2032 | Quince Market Insights

Pune, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report published by Quince Market Insights, Titanium Ore Market size is expected to reach USD 7.51 Billion in 2023 and could grow at 6.50% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising need to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. Titanium is known for its high strength-to-weight ratio. By utilizing titanium components, manufacturers reduce the weight of structures and components in aircraft, automobiles, and other vehicles. The lighter the vehicle, the less energy is required to propel it, resulting in improved fuel efficiency.

In the aerospace industry, titanium and its alloys are used to design and manufacture aerodynamic components such as wings, fuselage panels, and airframe structures. These components are optimized for smooth airflow and reduced drag, which contributes to better fuel efficiency by minimizing air resistance.

Moreover, Titanium's exceptional corrosion resistance contributes to the durability and longevity of components and structures. When used in critical applications, such as chemical processing equipment or offshore structures, titanium's resistance to corrosion helps extend the lifespan of the equipment. This reduces the need for frequent replacements and associated energy-intensive manufacturing processes, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, geopolitical events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict can lead to shifts in global alliances and trade relationships. As countries reassess their geopolitical strategies, it can impact trade partnerships, agreements, and supply chains in the titanium ore market. This may result in changes in trade flows and trade dynamics within the industry.

For instance, European Union imposed sanctions on Russia, which is one of the major producers of titanium. The aerospace industry being the major consumer of titanium is experiencing supply shortages due to the conflict. Guillaume Faury, the CEO of Airbus, the largest aerospace manufacturer expressed his concerns regarding the sanctions on VSMPO-AVISMA, a state-run producer of titanium in Russia.

Chemical Stability of Ilmenite to drive titanium ore market growth



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and others. Titanium ore industry revenue from ilmenite is poised to grow at a substantial rate through 2032.

Ilmenite is a primary source of titanium dioxide, which is a highly valuable and versatile material. Titanium dioxide is used in a wide range of applications, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, textiles, cosmetics, and more. Ilmenite provides an efficient and cost-effective raw material for titanium dioxide production.

Furthermore, Ilmenite is chemically stable, thus it does not easily react or degrade when exposed to various environmental conditions. This stability ensures the longevity and durability of products made using ilmenite-derived titanium dioxides, such as paints and coatings, even in challenging environments.

Increasing Usage of Paints and Coatings to Fuel Titanium Ore Demand for Pigments Application

In terms of application, titanium ore market is segmented into titanium metal, pigments, coating & lining, welding electrodes, and others. The overall market revenue from pigments is expected to grow substantially over the study period.

Titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a crucial ingredient in the production of pigments used in paints and coatings. As the construction and automotive sectors are expanding, the demand for paints and coatings is also increasing, further driving the demand for titanium ore. Titanium dioxide provides excellent opacity, brightness, and color retention, making it a preferred choice for high-quality pigments.

Urbanization and infrastructure development projects worldwide also play a key role in titanium ore industry growth. The rise in construction activities and renovation of residential buildings, commercial complexes, industrial facilities, bridges, and infrastructure fuel the demand for paints and coatings, further driving the market growth.

Along with that, the inclination towards eco-friendly products is rising among consumers. Attributed to this trend, the demand for water-based and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) paints is growing. Titanium dioxide-based pigments are well-suited for these formulations, as they provide high opacity and brightness without contributing to harmful emissions. As consumers prioritize environmentally friendly options, the demand for titanium ore in pigments that meet these criteria is expected to rise.

Biocompatibility of Titanium Ore to Drive its Demand Across the Healthcare Sector

Based on end-user, the industry is segmented into aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and others. The healthcare sector is expected to capture a major titanium ore market share through 2032.

Titanium exhibits excellent biocompatibility, making it ideal for use in medical implants, such as orthopedic implants, dental implants, and cardiovascular implants. The increasing prevalence of age-related conditions, orthopedic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases has contributed to the growing demand for titanium implants.

Titanium is radiolucent, meaning it does not interfere with X-rays or other imaging techniques. This allows for clear visibility of surrounding tissues and accurate evaluation of the implant's position and condition. The compatibility of titanium with imaging technologies is particularly advantageous in orthopedic and dental implants, where monitoring and postoperative assessments are crucial.

The healthcare industry is continuously advancing, with new techniques and technologies being developed to enhance patient care and outcomes. Titanium's unique properties and benefits align well with these advancements, leading to increased adoption and demand in areas such as 3D-printed implants, regenerative medicine, and surgical instruments.

North America to Emerge as a Potential Growth Ground for Titanium Ore Industry

Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America titanium ore market is anticipated to exhibit a notable growth rate.

North America has a strong aerospace and defense sector, which is a major consumer of titanium products. Titanium's high strength, low weight, and corrosion resistance make it a preferred material for aircraft structures, engine components, and defense applications. The demand for titanium ore in the region is also influenced by the growth and modernization of the aerospace and defense industries in the region.

Along with that, the healthcare sector in North America has a significant demand for titanium materials, including titanium ore. As mentioned earlier, titanium is widely used in medical implants such as orthopedic devices, dental implants, and cardiovascular implants. The increasing prevalence of medical conditions, advancements in healthcare technology, and an aging population contribute to the rising demand for titanium ore in the medical sector.

Meanwhile, titanium ore industry revenue is expected to increase exceptionally owing to rise in research and development activities in the region.

Similarly, driven increasing investment in aerospace sector, APAC titanium ore market is poised to grow at a notable pace.

Owing to the rising population and increase in disposable incomes, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to emerge as a profitable pocket for the overall market.

South America titanium ore market growth is primarily driven by the rising infrastructural develo

Key titanium ore market players include.

V Minerals

Hatch Ltd

Iluka Resource Limited

Tronox Holdings plc

Toho Titanium Co., Ltd

Rio Tinto

Kenmare Resources plc

Yucheng Jinhe Industrial Co. Ltd

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited

The Chemours Company

