Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Two New Model Homes at Overlook at Town Center Community in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its new model homes at Overlook at Town Center, the only new-construction townhome community at The Village at Valley Forge in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, offering city-like living in a convenient suburban location. Townhome prices start in the mid-$500,000s.



The highly anticipated Overlook at Town Center model homes showcase the innovative architectural designs for the second phase of the community, complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising that presents the perfect blend of luxury and iconic modern design. The community opened for sale in the summer of 2021 and has experienced tremendous interest from home buyers.

The architectural designs of the homes in the second phase at Overlook at Town Center feature open-concept floor plans ranging from 1,493 to 2,305 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, optional basements and rooftop terraces, and 1- or 2-car garages. Homeowners will enjoy incredible views of the King of Prussia area from covered balconies and rooftop decks on select plans.

“We are excited to unveil our new model homes at Overlook at Town Center, a community that offers luxury, low-maintenance living in a prime location just steps away from the King of Prussia Town Center,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania and Delaware. “The newly opened Overlook at Town Center model homes serve as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a modern sanctuary to call home in the heart of King of Prussia.”

The central location provides residents with high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities right outside their front door in The Village at Valley Forge, as well as ample nearby recreational options including hiking, biking, and golf. This community is also a short drive to Center City, Philadelphia.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Fort Washington. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view Toll Brothers model homes, call 855-872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5274479-eec0-4706-8731-10a2cdc94ddf

