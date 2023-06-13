New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Discrete Capacitor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467668/?utm_source=GNW



Discrete Capacitor Market Trends and Forecast



The discrete capacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, computer, consumer electronic, automotive, and aerospace & defense sectors. The global discrete capacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing integration of discrete capacitors to minimize the waste of energy and provide batteries with long life service and increasing usage of these capacitors in devices powered by renewable energy sources.



Discrete Capacitor Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Discrete Capacitor Market by Segments

Discrete Capacitor Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global discrete capacitor market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Discrete Capacitor Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Ceramic Capacitors

Aluminium Capacitors

Paper & Plastic AC & DC Film Capacitors

Tantalum Capacitors

Others



Discrete Capacitor Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Telecommunication

Computers

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others



Discrete Capacitor Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Discrete Capacitor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, discrete capacitor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the discrete capacitor companies profiled in this report include-

AVX

ASC Capacitors

Murata Manufacturing

KEMET

Matsuo Electric

Discrete Capacitor Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that ceramic capacitors will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to their affordability, wide range of voltage and capacitance value, and ongoing technological development to enhance characteristics, like the insertion of a flexible termination layer.

Consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the growing demand for discrete capacitors to produce miniaturized, light weight, and energy-efficient electronic gadgets.

APAC will remain the largest region due to rising inclination towards advanced technologies, such as IOT and smart infrastructure, increasing demand for basic electronic gadgets and machinery, and the presence of key market players in the region.

Features of the Discrete Capacitor Market



Market Size Estimates: Discrete capacitor market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Discrete capacitor market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Discrete capacitor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the discrete capacitor market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the discrete capacitor market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the discrete capacitor market size?

Answer: The global discrete capacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for discrete capacitor market?

Answer: The global discrete capacitor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the discrete capacitor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing integration of discrete capacitors to minimize energy waste and provide batteries with long life service and increasing usage of these capacitors in devices powered by renewable energy sources.

Q4. What are the major segments for discrete capacitor market?

Answer: The discrete capacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, computer, consumer electronic, automotive, and aerospace & defense sectors.

Q5. Who are the key discrete capacitor companies?



Answer: Some of the key discrete capacitor companies are as follows:

AVX

ASC Capacitors

Murata Manufacturing

KEMET

Matsuo Electric

Q6. Which discrete capacitor segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that ceramic capacitors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their affordability, wide range of voltage and capacitance value, and ongoing technological development to enhance characteristics, like the insertion of a flexible termination layer.

Q7. In discrete capacitor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to rising inclination towards advanced technologies, such as IOT and smart infrastructure, increasing demand for basic electronic gadgets and machinery, and the presence of key market players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the discrete capacitor market by product type (ceramic capacitor, aluminium capacitor, paper & plastic AC & DC film capacitor, tantalum capacitor, and others), application (telecommunication, computer, consumer electronic, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to discrete capacitor market or related to discrete capacitor companies, discrete capacitor market size, discrete capacitor market share, discrete capacitor analysis, discrete capacitor market growth, discrete capacitor market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

