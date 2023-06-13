Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Witness Promising Growth with 7.7% CAGR in the Forecast Period 2023-2031, Reports TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental membrane & bone graft substitute market stood at USD 650.8 million in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion in 2031. Global dental membrane & bone graft substitute industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2023 and 2031.



Advancements in this market are inculcating the introduction of new soft tissue regeneration, as the approaching trends of the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market underscore. Dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market projections have found that the use of xenograft for dental bone regeneration is estimated to rise rapidly, and will unlock lucrative avenues. Fact that xenografts are cost-effective and show good results in bone tissue regeneration will raise the popularity of products in the segment.

The rise in the number of bone regeneration procedures has led to the commercialization of novel biomaterials and dental bone grafts. Application of human cell sources in bone graft substitutes is growing, thus extending the canvas for companies in the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market. Rise in oral disorders and injuries has impelled the need for bone substitute materials that can promise long-term survival rates in patients.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in awareness about dental health is driving the global dental membrane & bone graft substitutes market value where dental health awareness has increased significantly in the past few years, as people are realizing the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene and seeking dental treatments for addressing various dental conditions.





Dental membranes are thin barriers used in oral surgeries for promoting proper healing and tissue regeneration as these are used in procedures such as guided tissue regeneration (GTR) and guided bone regeneration (GBR) for creating a favorable environment for new bone and tissue growth.

Technological advancements in graft materials are driving the dental membrane & bone graft substitutes market demand because these advancements have brought significant improvements in the performance and efficacy of graft materials, leading to better patient outcomes and expanded treatment options.



Graft materials used in dental membrane & bone graft substitutes are designed to closely mimic the properties of natural bone, allowing for improved biocompatibility.

Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Regional Landscape

Europe is a prominent market for dental membrane & bone graft substitutes. The region has witnessed significant advancements in dental and oral surgery procedures. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have well-established healthcare infrastructure and a strong focus on dental implantology, which are fueling the growth of the market in the region.

North America, particularly the U.S., has a mature dental industry and is a major market for dental membrane & bone graft substitutes. The region has a high adoption rate of advanced dental procedures, including dental implants, and an increasing geriatric population. Moreover, the presence of key market players and ongoing research & development activities drive the market in North America.

Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Players

Straumann AG-PlusDental, an enterprise for orthodontic treatments, and a dentist-led clear aligner in Europe, was to be acquired by Straumann Group.

Medtronic plc introduced Grafton (TM) Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), the very first and sole demineralized bone matrix product offered in Japan as a bone grafting product for orthopedic and spine surgeries.

Orthofix entered into a strategic partnership with CGBio, a company specializing in the development of synthetic bone grafts widely utilized in Asia for various applications including spine, orthopedic, and dental procedures





Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Segmentation

Product Type





Dental Membrane

Resorbable

Non-resorbable

Dental Bone Graft





Autograft

Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Xenograft

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute

Material Type





Hydrogel

Collagen

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Human Cells Sources

Hydroxyapatite (HA)

Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)

Other Species

End-user





Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Individual Practice

Group Practice

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regions Covered





North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

