The future of the door and window hardware market looks promising with opportunities in residential buildings and commercial buildings. The global door and window hardware market is expected to reach an estimated $95.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness of energy-efficient buildings, increasing trend of installing smart homes, and rising construction of residential buildings, showrooms, stores, malls, warehouses, and office buildings.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global door and window hardware market by product type, end use, and region, as follows:



Door and Window Hardware Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Door Hardware

Window Hardware



Door and Window Hardware Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings



Door and Window Hardware Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Door and Window Hardware Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, door and window hardware companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the door and window hardware companies profiled in this report include-

Assa Abloy

Roto Frank

Siegenia

Giesse

Stanley Hardware

Allegion

MACO

Winkhaus

Dorma

The analyst forecast that door hardware will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period as it is frequently used in high-end commercial as well as residential doors.

Residential building segment is expected to remain the larger end use segment due to the rapid urbanization, growing disposable income of consumers, and increasing trend of automation and changing security and safety standards.

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing investments in automated doors by shopping malls or banks in order to enhance convenience as well as growing safety concerns regarding identity theft in the region.

Market Size Estimates: Door and window hardware market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Door and window hardware market size by various segments, such as by product type, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Door and window hardware market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, end uses, and regions for the door and window hardware market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the door and window hardware market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Q1. What is the door and window hardware market size?

Answer: The global door and window hardware market is expected to reach an estimated $95.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for door and window hardware market?

Answer: The global door and window hardware market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the door and window hardware market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing awareness towards energy efficient buildings, increasing trend of installing smart homes, and rising construction of residential buildings, showrooms, stores, malls, warehouses, and office buildings.

Q4. What are the major segments for door and window hardware market?

Answer: The future of the door and window hardware market looks promising with opportunities in residential buildings and commercial buildings.

Q5. Who are the key door and window hardware companies?



Answer: Some of the key door and window hardware companies are as follows:

Q6. Which door and window hardware segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that door hardware will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period as it is frequently used in high-end commercial as well as residential doors.

Q7. In door and window hardware market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to increasing investments in automated doors by shopping malls or banks in order to enhance convenience as well as growing safety concerns regarding identity theft in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global door and window hardware market by product type (door hardware and window hardware), end use (residential buildings and commercial buildings), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to door and window hardware market or related to door and window hardware companies, door and window hardware market size, door and window hardware market share, door and window hardware analysis, door and window hardware market growth, door and window hardware market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

