Design911 Marks Porsche’s 75th Anniversary in Style

Brentwood, United Kingdom, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Design911 Porsche Parts Company, Marks Porsche’s 75th Anniversary



This year is pivotal for Porsche owners, drivers and the long-established manufacturer, with 2023 making it 75 years since the first Porsche sports car rolled onto the road.

Design911, the Porsche performance parts and aftermarket parts specialist with a massive catalogue of spares and components, is marking the celebratory occasion, inviting all Porsche enthusiasts to engage with a wide calendar of events and opportunities based around the heritage of Porsche, from its beginnings in southwest Germany.

The Culture and History of Porsche

Porsche introduced its first car in 1948 and has since become synonymous with quality, speed and the finest in modern automobiles. Founder Ferdinand Porsche was a chief engineer for another global brand, Mercedes-Benz, but incorporated his own company in 1931.

In a history that stretches back through some of the notable moments in modern history, Porsche turned its focus from high-powered sports cars during World War II, when the manufacturer was forced to build tanks rather than lean, agile racing machines – but returned in full force just in time to release its very first Grand Prix cars.

The decades that followed saw Porsche design highly anticipated cars, cemented by the acclaimed Porsche 911, first released in 1964 and reinvented many times over through innovation and expansion. The 911 Turbo debuted in 1995, featuring the first-ever onboard computer that could diagnose issues, and would transform the face of current-day driving.

Today, Porsche remains a powerhouse innovator. Although it speaks of quality, precision and speed, the 911, across 21 models, remains one of the coveted vehicles in any collector’s garage.

Porsche 75th Anniversary Events

This year is an exciting time for Porsche, with a calendar of events and announcements programmed to celebrate motorsport racing, initiated by the launch of a limited edition 911 Carrera digital collectable NFT in January.

Perhaps the most anticipated event for British Porsche lovers is the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed, falling on the 13th to 16th of July and hosted in West Sussex, with a fleet of outstanding Porsches, including a first look at the new Porsche 963 and the debut of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

Those not in the UK in July can also enjoy other adrenaline-fuelled events, such as:

Streetart.Motorsport.Revival, blending motorsports and art in an occasion and exhibition in Germany in August 2023.

Rennsport Reunion VII, from 28 th September to 1 st October, at WeatherTech Laguna Seca, one of the biggest international Porsche gatherings.

September to 1 October, at WeatherTech Laguna Seca, one of the biggest international Porsche gatherings. The LA Auto Show, scheduled for 17th to 26th November, is a prestigious event in southern California where over 1,000 cars will be displayed as part of an action-packed week.

Porsche is pulling out all the stops to observe the 75th anniversary, with appearances from motorsports legends, collections of the finest in Porsche classic vehicles, and of course, the central feature lawn sculpture at Goodwood installed on the Duke’s lawn for viewers to enjoy.

Honouring 75 Years of Porsche Automotive Engineering

Design911 is a UK-based Porsche parts supplier with a newly opened depot in the Netherlands offering fast, reliable and duty-free shipping across Europe. The brand has created a Manufacturer's Highlight shortlist of the top-rated performance parts and enhanced-quality products designed for Porsche vehicles.

Owners looking to upgrade their Porsche during this 75th anniversary can select from automotive Porsche-match components such as PowerLite Performance Alternators, OE Match Parts, and KW Upgrade Suspension Parts before joining in the events, celebrations and showcases, where thousands of Porsche fans will gather to acknowledge the occasion.

Design911 Managing Director, Karl Chopra, says: "This year is a special moment for Porsche and all the businesses, brands and classic car lovers who recognise the unique driving experience you get from either a modern-day top-of-the-range Porsche model or a vintage classic that stands apart.

As specialists in Porsche components, upgrades, parts and accessories, we expect to see a strong uptick in demand for superb quality parts, from exterior styling and spoilers to engine rebuild parts, as drivers and collectors look to present their Porsches in pristine condition.

We look forward to seeing so many of our valued clients at Goodwood and to using the Festival of Speed as the perfect backdrop to celebrate the 75th year of Porsche, alongside the excitement and enthusiasm of this famous local motorsports festival.”

Read more about Design911 - Design911 Reports New Tax Exemption Status for Porsche 944 Owners

Media Contact:

Tom Harper-Ward

Design 911

+44 (0)208 500 8811

About Design911

Design911 has established itself as the market leader, offering trade and retail customers a full range of OEM and aftermarket Porsche parts for general servicing and rebuild as well as restoration and tuning for the UK, European and world-wide markets. The Design911.co.uk website now sports a Porsche parts finder to help you get the exact aftermarket Porsche part your need. The company’s impressive 34,000 sq. ft Essex headquarters comprise sales department, warehouse, workshop and body shop, as well as a showroom of classic Porsches for sale. We pride ourselves that we will be the company that can supply ‘every part for every Porsche’.

****

Source Company: https://www.design911.co.uk