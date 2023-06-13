New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rigid-Flex PCB Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467663/?utm_source=GNW



Rigid-Flex PCB Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the rigid-flex PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare & pharmaceutical, automotive, industrial electronic, aerospace & defense, consumer electronic, and maritime transport industries. The global rigid-flex PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for industrial electronics in factory automation and building automation application and increasing usage of these PCBs in advanced applications, such as automobiles, testing and measuring equipment, and others.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Rigid-Flex PCB Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global rigid-flex PCB market by board type, component, patterning technique, and end use industry, and region, as follows:



Rigid-Flex PCB Market by Board Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• 2 Layer

• 4 Layer

• 6 Layer

• 8 Layer

• 10 Layer, and Above



Rigid-Flex PCB Market by Component [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Capacitors

• Diodes

• Integrated Circuits (ICS)

• Resistors



Rigid-Flex PCB Market by Patterning Technique [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Silk Screen Printing

• PCB Milling

• Photoengraving



Rigid-Flex PCB Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

• Automotive

• Industrial Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Maritime Transport

• Others



Rigid-Flex PCB Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Rigid-Flex PCB Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, rigid-flex PCB companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the rigid-flex PCB companies profiled in this report include-



• Nippon

• NCAB

• TTM Technologies

• Ibiden

• AT & S

Rigid-Flex PCB Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that 4 layer will remain the largest board type segment over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in consumer electronic, medical, and computer applications.

• Consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest end use segment due to continuously increasing digital connectivity has necessitated the usage of portable and secure electronic devices. This has resulted in increasing the usage of PCBs in order to provide unbreakable, water resistant, and damage-free devices.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for advanced healthcare devices and high-end consumer electronics in the region.

Features of the Rigid-Flex PCB Market

• Market Size Estimates: Rigid-flex PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Rigid-flex PCB market size by various segments, such as by board type, component, patterning technique, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Rigid-flex PCB market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different board types, components, patterning techniques, end use industries, and regions for the rigid-flex PCB market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the rigid-flex PCB market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the rigid-flex PCB market size?

Answer: The global rigid-flex PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for rigid-flex PCB market?

Answer: The global rigid-flex PCB market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the rigid-flex PCB market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for industrial electronics in factory automation and building automation application and increasing usage of these PCBs in advanced applications, such as automobiles, testing and measuring equipment, and others.

Q4. What are the major segments for rigid-flex PCB market?

Answer: The future of the rigid-flex PCB market looks promising with opportunities healthcare & pharmaceutical, automotive, industrial electronic, aerospace & defense, consumer electronic, and maritime transport end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key rigid-flex PCB companies?



Answer: Some of the key rigid-flex PCB companies are as follows:

• Nippon

• NCAB

• TTM

• Ibiden

• AT & S

Q6. Which rigid-flex PCB segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecast that 4 layer will remain the largest board type segment over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in the consumer electronic, medical, and computer applications.

Q7. In rigid-flex PCB market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for advanced healthcare devices and high-end consumer electronics in the region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global rigid-flex PCB market by board type (2 layer, 4 layer, 6 layer, 8 layer, and 10 layer, and above), component (capacitors, diodes, integrated circuits (ICS), and resistors), patterning technique (silk screen printing, PCB milling, and photoengraving), end use industry (healthcare & pharmaceutical, automotive, industrial electronics, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, maritime transport, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to rigid-flex PCB market or related to rigid-flex PCB companies, rigid-flex PCB market size, rigid-flex PCB market share, rigid-flex PCB analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

