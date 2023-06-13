New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultrasound Probe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467662/?utm_source=GNW



Ultrasound Probe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the ultrasound probe market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The global ultrasound probe market is expected to reach an estimated $486.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing number of ultrasound imaging procedures along with increasing cases of chronic diseases related to pulmonary artery-related disorders.



Ultrasound Probe Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global ultrasound probe market by type, product type, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Ultrasound Probe Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Single type

• Linear Type

• Convex Type

• Phased Array Type

• Endocavitary Type

• Cerebrovascular Doppler

• Transesophageal echocardiography probes



Ultrasound Probe Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Wireless Ultrasound Probe

• Wired Ultrasound Probe



Ultrasound Probe Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Breast and Thyroid

• Ophthalmology

• Urology

• Fetus heart rate

• Gastrointestinal Tract

• Intraoperative

• Healthcare

• Muscle

• Fat

• Obstetrics/ Gynecology (OB-Gyn)

• Superficial

• Endocavity

• Urology



Ultrasound Probe Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others



Ultrasound Probe Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Ultrasound Probe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies ultrasound probe companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ultrasound probe companies profiled in this report include.



• NIHON DEMPA KOGYO

• UNILABS

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemens Healthcare

• FUJIFILM Corporation

• Samsung Electronics

• Hitachi

• ESAOTE SPA

• FUKUDA DENSHI

• Hologic

• Analogic Corporation

• TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Ultrasound Probe Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that wireless ultrasound probe will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as these are lightweight and ensure greater convenience and mobility compared to traditional wired probes.

• Hospital is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing awareness towards high-level disinfection of semi-critical probes and increasing volume of ultrasound imaging procedures.

• APAC will witness the highest growth due to the increasing public awareness towards in-vitro fertilization procedures and growing investment in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Features of the Ultrasound Probe Market

• Market Size Estimates: Ultrasound probe market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Ultrasound probe market size by various segments, such as by type, product type, application, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Ultrasound probe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, product type, application, end use, and regions for the ultrasound probe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ultrasound probe market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Some of the key ultrasound probe companies are as follows:



