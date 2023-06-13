New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicon Nitride Film Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467660/?utm_source=GNW



Silicon Nitride Film Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the silicon nitride film market looks promising with opportunities in the integrated circuit and semiconductor device markets. The global silicon nitride film market is expected to reach an estimated $993.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and increasing usage of silicon nitride films in energy-efficient lighting systems.



Silicon Nitride Film Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global silicon nitride film market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Silicon Nitride Film Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• 50 nm

• 100 nm

• 200 nm

• Others



Silicon Nitride Film Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Integrated Circuit

• Semiconductor Devices

• Others



Silicon Nitride Film Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Silicon Nitride Film Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies silicon nitride film companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the silicon nitride film companies profiled in this report include.



• Suzhou In-situ Chip Technology

• Acro New Materials

• Biotechnology Co

• Maideli Advanced Material

• Applied Materials

Silicon Nitride Film Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that 200 nm will witness the highest growth segment over the forecast period owing to its high optical transparency, low stress, good adhesion to various substrates, and high electrical resistivity properties.

• Semiconductor devices are expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for semiconductor chips across the globe.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for consumer electronics products and presence of major semiconductor players in the region.

