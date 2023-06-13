New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Fiber Yarn Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467658/?utm_source=GNW



Glass Fiber Yarn Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global glass fiber yarn market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical & electronic, aerospace, automotive, and construction markets. The global glass fiber yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing investments in the renewable energy sector and increasing demand for printed circuits and semiconductors along with the significantly growing telecommunication industry.



Glass Fiber Yarn Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global glass fiber yarn market by grade type, product type, application, end-use industry, and region, as follows:



Glass Fiber Yarn Market by Grade Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• E Yarn

• C Yarn

• S Yarn



Glass Fiber Yarn Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Fine Yarn

• Ultra-Fine Yarn



Glass Fiber Yarn Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Facade

• Marble & Mosaic Tiles

• PCB

• Structural Parts



Glass Fiber Yarn Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Electrical & Electronics

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Construction

• Others



Glass Fiber Yarn Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Glass Fiber Yarn Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, glass fiber yarn companies in the global market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glass fiber yarn companies in the global glass fiber yarn market profiled in this report include:

• AGY Holding

• Chongqing Polycomp

• Fiber-line

• Fibtex Products

• China Jushi

• Newtex Industries

• Nippon Electric Glass

• Nitto Boseki

• PFG Fiber Glass

• Saint-Gobain Performance

• Taiwan Glass Industry

Glass Fiber Yarn Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that E yarn will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for novel electronics that has resulted in increased demand for printed circuit boards with high-performance chipsets and rising penetration of electrical fiberglass for modern telecommunications and data processing systems.

• Within this market, façade, marbles & mosaic tiles, PCB, and structural parts are different segments of glass fiber yarn by application. The facade segment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of glass fiber yarn to develop key structures in large-scale projects, such as shopping malls, museums, and monuments.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to significantly growing building and construction activities and rapid expansion of infrastructure and automotive industry across the major nations in the region.

Features of the Glass Fiber Yarn Market

• Market Size Estimates: Glass fiber yarn market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Glass fiber yarn market size by various segments, such as by grade type, product type, application, end-use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Glass fiber yarn market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by grade type, product type, application, end-use industry, and regions for the glass fiber yarn market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass fiber yarn market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the glass fiber yarn market size?

Answer: The global glass fiber yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for glass fiber yarn market?

Answer: The global glass fiber yarn market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the glass fiber yarn market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing investments in the renewable energy sector and increasing demand for printed circuits and semiconductors along with the significantly growing telecommunication industry.

Q4. What are the major segments for glass fiber yarn market?

Answer: The future of the global glass fiber yarn market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical & electronic, aerospace, automotive, and construction markets.

Q5. Who are the key glass fiber yarn companies?



Q6. Which glass fiber yarn segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that E yarn will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for novel electronics that has resulted in increased demand for printed circuit boards with high-performance chipsets and rising penetration of electrical fiberglass for modern telecommunications and data processing systems.

Q7. In glass fiber yarn market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to significantly growing building and construction activities and rapid expansion of infrastructure and automotive industry across the major nations in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the glass fiber yarn market by grade type (E yarn, C yarn, and S yarn), product type (fine yarn and ultra-fine yarn), application (façade, marbles & mosaic tiles, PCB, and structural parts), end use industry (electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



