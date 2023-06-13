New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "eClinical Solutions Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467655/?utm_source=GNW



eClinical Solutions Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the eClinical solutions market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, consultancy service companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and academic & research institutes. The global eClinical solutions market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing number of clinical trials, increasing requirement for data processing and monitoring, and favourable government support and funding for clinical trials.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions.



eClinical Solutions Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global eClinical solutions market by product, delivery mode, clinical trial, end use, and region, as follows:



eClinical Solutions Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

• Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

• Clinical Analytics Platforms

• Randomization & Trial Supply Management Systems (RTSM)

• Clinical Data Integration Platforms

• Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA)

• Safety Solutions

• Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems

• Electronic Consent Solutions (eConsent)

• Regulatory Information Management Systems (RIMS)

• Others



eClinical Solutions Market by Delivery Mode [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Web-hosted Models

• Licensed Enterprise Models

• Cloud-based Models



eClinical Solutions Market by Clinical Trial [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV



eClinical Solutions Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Consultancy Service Companies

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Hospitals

• Academic & Research Institutes



eClinical Solutions Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of eClinical Solutions Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies eClinical solutions companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the eClinical solutions companies profiled in this report include.



• Parexel International Corporation

• Dassault Systèmes

• Clario

• Datatrak International

• Signant Health

• 4G Clinical

• MaxisIT

• IBM Watson Health

• eClinical Solutions LLC

• Veeva Systems

eClinical Solutions Market Insights

• The analyst forecast that electronic data capture (EDC) & clinical data management systems (CDMS) will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing need for data standardization to meet regulatory requirements and growing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies.

• Contract research organizations is expected to remain the largest segment due to due to the growing trend for outsourcing clinical trial activities to CROs and increasing usage of eClinical solutions in research activities.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing government grants to support clinical trials, and continuous product development by eClinical solution providers in the region.

Features of the eClinical Solutions Market

• Market Size Estimates: eClinical solutions market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: eClinical solutions market size by various segments, such as by product, delivery mode, clinical trial, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: eClinical solutions market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, delivery mode, clinical trial, end use, and regions for the eClinical solutions market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the eClinical solutions market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

