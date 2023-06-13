New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Resistant Fabric Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467654/?utm_source=GNW



Fire Resistant Fabric Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the fire resistant fabric market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, defense & public safety service, and transportation industries. The global fire resistant fabric market is expected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing the demand for fire-resistant in oil and gas and defense industries and increasing government regulations related to safety of workers.



Fire Resistant Fabric Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global fire resistant fabric market by type, inherent, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Fire Resistant Fabric Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• FR Cotton

• FR Viscose



Fire Resistant Fabric Market by Inherent [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Aramid

• PBI



Fire Resistant Fabric Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Apparel

• Non-apparel



Fire Resistant Fabric Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Industrial

• Defense & Public Safety Services

• Transportation

• Others



Fire Resistant Fabric Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Fire Resistant Fabric Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fire resistant fabric companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fire resistant fabric companies profiled in this report include.



• DuPont De

• Kaneka Corporation

• PBI Performance Products

• Royal TenCate

• Teijin

• Westex By Milliken

• Huntsman Corporation

• Lenzing

• Solvay

• W. L. Gore Associates

Fire Resistant Fabric Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that apparel will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to it being highly used in hazardous and dangerous work locations like battlefield and mining sites.

• Industrial is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing demand from various end-use industries, such as oil & gas and chemical industries so as to ensure safety of workers and prevent fire hazards.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the high economic growth rate, expansion of industrial sector and increasing investment across industries, such as automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military.

Features of the Fire Resistant Fabric Market

• Market Size Estimates: Fire resistant fabric market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Fire resistant fabric market size by various segments, such as by type, inherent, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Fire resistant fabric market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, inherent, application, end use industry, and regions for the fire resistant fabric market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fire resistant fabric market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the fire resistant fabric market size?

Answer: The global fire resistant fabric market is expected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for fire resistant fabric market?

Answer: The global fire resistant fabric market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the fire resistant fabric market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing the demand for fire-resistant in oil and gas and defense industries and increasing government regulations related to safety of workers.

Q4. What are the major segments for fire resistant fabric market?

Answer: The future of the fire resistant fabric market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, defense & public safety service, and transportation industries.

Q5. Who are the key fire resistant fabric companies?



Answer: Some of the key fire resistant fabric companies are as follows:

Q6. Which fire resistant fabric segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that apparel will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to it is highly used in hazardous and dangerous work locations like battlefield and mining sites.

Q7. In fire resistant fabric market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the high economic growth rate, expansion of industrial sector and increasing investment across industries, such as automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the fire resistant fabric market by type (FR cotton and FR viscose), inherent (aramid and PBI), application (apparel and non-apparel), end use industry (industrial, defense & public safety services, transportation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



