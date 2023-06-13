New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Separation Membrane Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467653/?utm_source=GNW



Gas Separation Membrane Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global gas separation membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapour/gas separation, vapour/vapour separation, and air dehydration markets. The global gas separation membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for biogas and natural gas production, increasing number of research and development activities to improve the efficacy of gas separation membranes, and stringent government regulations governing GHG emissions.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Gas Separation Membrane Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global gas separation membrane market by material type, module, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Gas Separation Membrane Market by Material Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polyimide & Polyaramide

• Polysulfone

• Cellulose Acetate

• Others



Gas Separation Membrane Market by Module [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hollow Fiber]

• Spiral Wound

• Plate and Frame

• Others



Gas Separation Membrane Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment

• Hydrogen Recovery

• Carbon Dioxide Removal

• Vapour/Gas Separation

• Vapour/Vapour Separation

• Air Dehydration



Gas Separation Membrane Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Chemicals

• Oil & Gas

• Food & Beverages

• Power Generation

• Pharmaceuticals

• Pollution Control

• Others



Gas Separation Membrane Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Gas Separation Membrane Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, gas separation membrane companies in the global market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the gas separation membrane companies in the global gas separation membrane market profiled in this report include-



• Air Products and Chemicals

• UBE Corporation

• Air Liquide Advanced Seperations

• DIC Corporation

• Fujifilm Corporation

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Generon

Gas Separation Membrane Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that polyimide & polyaramide will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to its high stability in chemical & thermal strength and mechanical strength and good mechanical properties.

• Within this market, carbon dioxide removal segment will remain the largest due to its growing demand for better processing and transmission of natural gas.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, increasing natural gas consumption in the industrial, residential, and commercial applications, and growing demand of carbon dioxide removal from reservoirs.

Features of the Gas Separation Membrane Market

• Market Size Estimates: Gas separation membrane market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Gas separation membrane market size by various segments, such as by material type, module, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Gas separation membrane market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by material type, module, application, end use industry, and regions for the gas separation membrane market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the gas separation membrane market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the gas separation membrane market size?

Answer: The global gas separation membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for gas separation membrane market?

Answer: The global gas separation membrane market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the gas separation membrane market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for biogas and natural gas production, increasing number of research and development activities to improve the efficacy of gas separation membranes, and stringent government regulations governing GHG emissions.

Q4. What are the major segments for gas separation membrane market?

Answer: The future of the global gas separation membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapour/gas separation, vapour/vapour separation, and air dehydration markets.

Q5. Who are the key gas separation membrane companies?



Answer: Some of the key gas separation membrane companies are as follows:

• Air Products and Chemicals

• UBE Corporation

• Air Liquide Advanced Seperations

• DIC Corporation

• Fujifilm Corporation

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Generon

Q6. Which gas separation membrane segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that polyimide & polyaramide will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to its high stability in chemical & thermal strength and mechanical strength and good mechanical properties.

Q7. In gas separation membrane market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, increasing natural gas consumption in the industrial, residential, and commercial applications, and growing demand of carbon dioxide removal from reservoirs.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the gas separation membrane market by material type (polyimide & polyaramide, polysulfone, cellulose acetate, and others), module (hollow fiber, spiral wound, plate & frame, and others), application (nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapour/gas separation, vapour/vapour separation, and air dehydration), end use industry (chemicals, oil & gas, power generation, pharmaceuticals, pollution control, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



For any questions related to gas separation membrane market or related to gas separation membrane companies, gas separation membrane market size, gas separation membrane market share, gas separation membrane analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________