Semiconductor Production Equipment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the semiconductor production equipment market looks promising with opportunities in various supply chain processes, such as intregated device manufacturer (IDM), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), and foundry. The global semiconductor production equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $162.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of semiconductor chips in the consumer electronic, medical gadget, and sensor system applications and growing integration of connected devices with IoT and artificial intelligence across the globe.



Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global semiconductor production equipment market by product type, function, supply chain process, and region, as follows:



Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Front-End Equipment

• Back-End Equipment



Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Function [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Integrated Circuits

• Optoelectronics, Sensors, and Discretes (OSD)



Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Supply Chain Process [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Intregated Device Manufacturer (IDM)

• Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

• Foundry



Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Semiconductor Production Equipment Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, semiconductor production equipment companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the semiconductor production equipment companies profiled in this report include-



• Alsil Material

• ASML Holdings

• Screen Holdings

• Teradyne Inc.

• Applied Materials

• Veeco Instruments

• KLA Corporation

• Nikon Corporation

• Onto Innovation

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that front-end equipment will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for consumer electronic devices and growing usage of semiconductor parts in electric and hybrid vehicles.

• Intregated device manufacturer (IDM) is expected to remain the largest supply chain process segment due to increasing spending in research and development activities so as to develop sophisticated semiconductor ICs, RFID circuits, and sensors.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers in countries, like China and Taiwan, and supportive government programs and financial actions that boost semiconductor production in the region.

Features of the Semiconductor Production Equipment Market

• Market Size Estimates: Semiconductor production equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Semiconductor production equipment market size by various segments, such as by product type, function, supply chain process, and region

• Regional Analysis: Semiconductor production equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, functions, supply chain processes, and regions for the semiconductor production equipment market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the semiconductor production equipment market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

